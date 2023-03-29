Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo to enter the transfer gate – inside the hall

Indiana sophomore Jordan Geronimo enters the NCAA transfer gate.

Geronimo, who is 6-foot-6, spent three seasons at Bloomington and is a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

Recruited out of high school by Archie Miller, Geronimo entered the transfer gate after Miller was fired after the 2020-21 season but opted to return to play the next two seasons for Mike Woodson.

Geronimo was part of Indiana’s recruiting class of 2020 that also included Anthony Lyle and Trey Galloway.

He appeared in 27 games this season, starting six. However, his playing time late in the season was minimal as he faced injuries and inconsistent production when he fell to the ground.

Geronimo averaged 4.2 points per game and shot 54.8 percent from the field in the 2022-23 season. The Newark, New Jersey native also averaged 2.4 rebounds per game.

Over Indiana’s last six games, Geronimo played only six minutes and did not play in IU’s season-ending loss to Miami (FL) in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Geronimo will still have two seasons of eligibility at his next school.

