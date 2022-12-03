Indiana Jones 5 rumors dispelled by director James Mangold

Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) is the focus of a stupid controversy about Indy. picture : Lucasfilm

Before trailer for Indiana Jones 5 He was released, the world knew nothing about him. They knew who was in the cast and its release date, but until the trailer came out, 99.9% of the world’s population didn’t even know the title of the movie. In some deep, dark pockets across the internet, some fans think they know it all, and director James Mangold has just responded.

We now know that the name of the fifth Indiana Jones is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. It is set in the 1960s and begins with a flashback Featuring Harrison Ford de AlomarFighting the Nazis. As for what exactly “Dial of Destiny” is or what the movie is about, it’s official remains a mystery. Some online sleuths started piecing it together — while others went on to fabricate wildly inaccurate and, frankly, misogynist predictions, which was what Mangold was talking about on Friday.

What follows is largely unspoiled but, according to io9’s sources, gives some very broad blows about its plot. Destiny asked. So if you’d rather stay completely spoiler-free, go away now.

The prevailing rumor over the past several months, which io9 believes is accurate, is that Destiny asked Somehow it involves time travel. Now what does that mean? How? why? These are the things we don’t know and would rather not know until June 30th. What we do know is that the internet trolls took that nugget and fabricated an incorrect ending to the movie. But, as the time travel plot becomes more likely with each reveal, some fans continue to perpetuate the lie.

G/O Media may earn a commission

“Well Indiana Jones and the Port of Destiny looks amazing @mang0ld, but if Indy dies and is erased from existence with Phoebe Waller Bridge taking over, you will not hear his end sir! I hope the doom man is wrong! Just make Indy and Marion retire!” a user tweeted. MustafaHosny Oh God, Amen. And yes, that is the theory. Through time travel, Indiana Jones would go back in time and erase himself, making Waller-Bridge’s character, Helena, have canonically completed all of Indy’s adventures. Rumors go so far as to say that the movie ends with scenes from the original four movies, all of which now Helena is in. (The fans have even Create fake screenshots It’s scenes that are beyond hilarious.)

a few weeks ago, Another fan tweeted this theory To Mangold as a screenshot he simply replied “Not true” before moving on to a few more points. But Friday’s response to the above tweet went further. “Again. No one ‘takes over’ or replaces Indy or puts on his hat nor is ‘wiped out’ by some invention–nor has he ever been, not in any cut or text–but trolls will troll–that’s how they get their flicks,” tweeted Mangold.

He continued, “Please don’t tire me out by pointing out that every now and then a troll is ‘right’.” Even a blind squirrel finds a nut every now and then. All one has to do is look at the set photos and interviews and get enough information to make wild guesses about its plot. the film “. We can infer that this refers to the fact that time travel is, in fact, part of the plot. But there is more. “The difference between troll-holes and others is that they’re trying to cash in on your feelings about other films and culture war politics. They’re pushing controversial guesses as coming from ‘sources’ to increase clicks. Let it go.” With that, the director may have gone back to actually making the movie.

First of all, bravo to James Mangold for speaking out and defending his movie, something he doesn’t have to do and most Disney executives would probably advise against doing. You never feed trolls. But he, like others who have followed this story, is probably tired not only of people who believe in blatant lies, but also of their undercurrent of hatred and misogyny. For anyone to end up about the slightest possibility of a woman achieving the same accomplishments as Indiana Jones is absurd at best and humiliating at worst. These are fictional characters. Characters aim to engage and reflect the audience regardless of gender, race, age, height, etc. For decades, non-men watched dew movies and enjoy it. Men can’t watch a woman in line for five minutes and be cool with her? (Which he does again Not is happening.)

Even if this is the end – the last time Not—if Indy Personal He chose to erase himself in a movie-This does not erase the films themselves. You can still watch it and see Indy find the Ark or the Holy Grail, no matter what follows. You’d think someone obsessed enough with Indiana Jones to read spoilers about the ending of their new movie months in advance could respect the decision of the fictional character they put such a burden on.

io9 has reached out to Lucasfilm who had no comment on the situation. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny It opens June 30th and we’ll have more in the coming months.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest marvelAnd the star WarsAnd the Star Trek Releases, what’s next for DC Universe on film and on TVEverything you need to know about James Cameron Avatar: Water Road.