Indiana Jones 5 trailer brings home down in D23

At the D23 Expo on Saturday, director James Mangold was on hand to deliver the first shots of Indiana Jones’ upcoming fifth, still untitled adventure. The house went crazy. And for good reason – this “Indiana Jones 5” The shots look amazing.

“I saw ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ in high school, and that’s one of the reasons I became a film director and one of my producers is Steven Spielberg, and he’s one of my all-time favorite directors,” Mangold, who took over the duties on the film from Spielberg, said on Stage.

“And Harrison Ford is one of my all-time favorite actors. And my composer is John Williams, one of the greatest composers ever. It’s been an honor and a pleasure to collaborate with you on this. It reminds me of another great addition to this cast, Phoebe Waller- The phenomenal Bridge. I was surrounded by immense talent, support, goodwill, and advice. I was living in a fantasy I had, wondering what I would feel when I made one of these pictures and honing in my mind what these films are for you and me, trying to relive that for the next year.”

The trailer for Indiana Jones 5 was great, showing off a bunch of great moments: Mads Mikkelsen as a Nazi, Andy riding a horse across the New York subway, a chase taking place at a memorial parade in Manhattan, Salah (played once again, by John Rhys Davies). ). We also see the character Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the trailer ends with Andy taking out his whip and getting caught on a bunch of bad guys, who instantly pull off a lot of weapons. is the duck.

It seems to really capture the spirit of the original three films, one that was sadly missing during the final sequel, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

After turning on the trailer, a visibly emotional Ford climbed onto the stage. Thank you for making these films such an amazing experience for all of us,” Ford said in a trembling voice. “I’m very proud to say that’s great. And that’s one of the reasons…” Ford noted in a vibe.

Ford continued, “Indiana Jones films are about mystery and adventure but they’re also about the heart. I’m really, really happy that we have a really human story to tell as well as a movie that’s going to hit you. I’m glad to be here again maybe…no, maybe not. That’s it I won’t fall for you again. But thank you very much. Thank you Mangold for picking up the pieces and making an amazing, amazing movie.”

For her part, Waller-Bridge said: “I spent the time of my life making this movie. I feel so lucky and keeping up with this guy is exhausting. These movies mean a lot to me too, and to Jim I have protected and taken back everything people want and need from these movies. I can’t wait. Until you see it!”

Indiana Jones 5 premieres June 30, 2023.