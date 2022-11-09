Indiana Jones TV series Aid by Disney+

Disney is actively looking into developing a Indiana Jones Disney+ tv show, diverse I learned exclusively from the sources.

Sources have reported that Mouse House and Lucasfilm have specifically brought up the possibility of a streaming show on World Archeology at public meetings with writers recently. They are still looking for a writer to take on the project, so the plot details are not available. Given that, it’s unknown if the series will be a prequel or sequel to the film franchise, or whether it will tie into the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie, similar to how Disney has tied its Marvel shows on Disney+ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. .

The move comes to develop the Indiana Jones offering, as Harrison Ford stated He finished playing the character After the fifth movie, which is due for release in 2023. In addition, sources say Disney is currently exploring a number of options to keep the franchise, which could mean new series, movies, other media, or a combination of that.

Lucasfilm representatives declined to comment.

Should a series progress, it won’t be the premiere about Indiana Jones that airs. “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles” aired for two seasons on ABC from 1992-1993, with four dedicated television specials that aired on The Family Channel (now Freeform) between 1994 and 1996. Ford appeared in one episode, but the show focused Primarily on the character’s early years with Sean Patrick Flannery and Cory Carrier playing him at different times in his life. George Hall played elderly Jones, booking every episode.

Indiana Jones is one of the most recognizable pop culture figures of all time. Ford has played him in four blockbuster films so far – “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, “Temple of Doom”, “The Last Crusade” and “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”. George Lucas and Philip Kaufman created the character, with Steven Spielberg directing the first four films in the franchise. The fifth film directed by James Mangold. Combined, the four films have grossed nearly $1.3 billion worldwide.

The idea that Disney wants a show built around Indiana Jones isn’t entirely surprising. The media group has been harvesting the best known IP from its catalog to build its streaming platform for years now. In addition to the successful launch of Marvel shows, Disney + currently has several Star Wars series on its roster, including the successful “The Mandalorian.” Other examples include “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” as well as upcoming shows like “Willow” and “The Muppets Mayhem.”