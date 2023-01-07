Indie Puzzler Baba Are You Getting Your Tax Filing Out Now

It’s been a minute since we heard from Hempuli aka Arvi Teikari, the developer behind the awesome push-to-play puzzle game you are papa. Well, Tekari is back with another game in Aya Baba. This time around, though, instead of pushing things around and changing the rules of reality, you’re paying off the tax paperwork in a short exercise in comic relief. That’s right, the little white critter does their taxes at the apt address Alibaba files taxes.

this new game, Available for free on itch.io (Windows only), tasks you with helping a smol cat-dog thing complete their taxes. However, there is only one problem: the application deadline is tonight! You’d better hurry to get Baba’s papers done while there’s still time. What does this look like in practice? Basically, you’re forging Baba’s signature on a bunch of legal documents, which I’m pretty sure is a criminal offense, but hey! The government doesn’t know what’s going on, and you better not tell them! Besides, Papa is just a little boy, and as the game teaches you early on, reading and writing are not among Papa’s strong suits.

Once you’ve filled out paperwork full of legal issues as well as multiple choice questions like “What do clouds consist of?” and “What is emptiness?” , you’ll present the papers to a purple person who will ask a simple question: “What are the taxes?” Waste of time my friend. waste of time. You’ll also get scores according to how well your signature matches Papa’s, which is ironic considering the creature has no actual hands. But I digress. in all, Alibaba files taxes It will take approximately 10 minutes to complete.

Although they are not the same type of game, Alibaba files taxes Reminds me of Snoozy Kazoo’s Turnip Boy commits tax evasion. Maybe it’s because there’s “tax” in both games, which is making my hair stand as we steadily approach tax filing season. Annual work is an annoyance in and of itself, and it often becomes something of a puzzle IRL. Maybe Papa can help me raise my taxes now that I’ve helped them, but honestly, I’m not holding my breath. If you’re looking for something short and catchy to check out, though, Alibaba files taxes She is a quick hit by Open the gates.