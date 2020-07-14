Inline Plastics redesigns Secure-T-Fresh Rectangles | 2020-07-14

SHELTON, CONN. – Inline Plastics has redesigned its Harmless-T-Clean Rectangle packaging to aspect easy walls with an eye-catching modern day form in a one-piece clamshell.

The new layout satisfies increased market place need for higher visibility of contents — a development accelerated by COVID-19 —and enables an unobstructed view with alluring curves that provide exceptional clarity, generating desirable showcases which permit the contents to consider middle stage.

The new structure retains all the innovative merchandise attributes of the initial Risk-free-T-Fresh® line, such as:

Patented Protected-T-Fresh® tamper apparent/tamper resistant technology

Business-top leak resistance

100% recyclable #1 recycled substance acknowledged by all curbside recycling bins

Processor friendly and automation compatible

Built in the US

“Inline Plastics transformed the market as the initial maker to establish the Risk-free-T-Fresh® tear-strip technology for greater product safety,” reported Tom Orkisz, chairman and chief govt officer of Inline Plastics. “Now, we are setting up on that legacy of innovation by making a new modern structure, solitary piece clamshell that gives customers with increased products display screen and showcasing capabilities. In addition, in this period of heightened consciousness and focus on food items quality and basic safety, we are psyched to empower merchants with a obvious selection in packaging and shoppers with a greater procuring encounter.”