Inside Chelsea cuts: deep pockets, special promises, and side deals

LONDON – The British government on Wednesday gave its blessing to the purchase of Chelsea FC, one of Europe’s soccer teams, by a US-led investment group after deciding it had enough assurance that none of the proceeds from the record selling price would. $3.1 billion – will flow to the Russian owner of the club.

The government’s approval heralded the end of not only the most expensive deal in sports history, but perhaps the most fraught, ambiguous and political deal as well.

In the three months since the Russian oligarch who owns Chelsea, Roman Abramovich, hastily brought his team to market, the club’s fate has been to play not only in the stadiums of some of the world’s richest football leagues but in the corridors of power at Westminster and the towering towers of Wall Street. And all this comes against the backdrop of crippling financial sanctions imposed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We are now convinced that the full proceeds from the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or any other sanctioned individual,” the government said in a statement.