‘Inside Out 2’ box office opening of $155 million makes history for Pixar

“Inside Out 2”

Disney/Pixar

Where do we begin to describe the emotions that Hollywood and theater owners — not to mention Pixar and its parent company Disney — are likely feeling during the film’s stunning debut? Inside out 2 To the office box. (Hint: Sadness isn’t one of them.)

In a delightful comeback for Pixar, the tentpole opened to a whopping $155 million domestically over Father’s Day weekend — well ahead of the expected $90 million — securing the second-largest animated launch ever for a three-day weekend, not adjusted for inflation. . It also did historic business overseas, opening to a record $140 million for a worldwide total of $295 million, the biggest opening ever for an animated film in comparable markets when accounting for exchange rates.

Fellow Pixar sequel Incredibles 2 It is the crown holder for best domestic opening for an animation ($182.7 million). This was previously followed by Illumination and Universal’s Super Mario Bros movie ($146.4 million) – which Inside out 2 It replaced Pixar Find my role ($135.1 million) and Walt Disney Animation Frozen II ($130.3 million).

Inside out 2 This is exactly what the doctor ordered for Pixar, which has endured several years of struggle, including when the previous Disney regime decided to send three of its Pixar films straight to streaming.

Internationally, the film opened in only 60 percent of markets this weekend. It broke records throughout Latin America, where it had the second-biggest opening ever after Marvel and Disney Avengers: Endgame It opened to $30.2 million in Mexico alone. Inside out 2 It also attracted large numbers from all over Europe and Asia; South Korea received $14.9 million and the United Kingdom $13.9 million.

Heading into the weekend, the $200 million sequel was tracking with a North American debut in the $90 million range, in line with the first film’s roughly $860 million worldwide. instead of, Inside out 2 It is the first film since then Barbie nearly a year to surpass $100 million upon release, a symbol of how the box office has been beleaguered so far in 2024 due to strike-related delays and a sharp decline in moviegoing. (Barbie It opened to $162 million domestically. And like Barbie, Inside out 2 He has every chance of joining the billion-dollar box office club.)

Inside out 2 It received glowing reviews and boasts a 93 percent Rotten Tomatoes critic score. It earned a CinemaScore, while its Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 96 percent is Pixar’s best.

The sequel, directed by Kelsey Mann, brings a whole new set of emotions brought to the ‘head’ – when the story’s young heroine, Riley, becomes a teenager. Joy, sadness, anger, fear and disgust are not sure how to feel with the arrival of anxiety, envy, boredom and embarrassment. Amy Poehler leads the voice cast that also includes Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Lisa Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Somaya Noureddine Green, Adele Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul . Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Inside out 2 It opened with a box office run of $13 million in Thursday evening previews, well ahead of expectations. Traffic was so strong on Friday that it became clear that the film would open to at least $130 million to $140 million domestically. By late evening, rival studios were offering estimates ranging from $140 million to $150 million, but Disney and Pixar continued to take a safer approach in sticking with a forecast of more than $140 million.

thanks for the Inside out 2 And Sony Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which is now in its second frame, its domestic box office total rose for the first time this year. Father’s Day weekend fell a whopping 30 percent ahead of the same weekend in 2024 when D.C. the light And Pixar racist Open to disappointing numbers. (the light It faded quickly, while racist She finally managed to find her stride.)

Bad Boys 4which reprises Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, fell a meager 42 percent in its second weekend to $33 million, as it crossed the $100 million mark domestically and $200 million worldwide.

The twentieth century and Disney Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes It came in third place as it approached the $400 million mark globally. It earned another $5.2 million domestically for a total of $157.8 million in North America and $374.5 million worldwide (foreign gross of $216.7 million).

Alcon and Sony Garfield movie It placed third with $5 million for a domestic income of $78.5 million.

ifthe third PG family picture at the top of the box office charts, finished fifth with $3.5 million as it crossed the $100 million mark in a win for director John Krasinski and Paramount.

June 16, 8:15 AM Updated with revised estimates.

This story was originally published on June 15 at 8:36 a.m