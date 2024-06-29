Inside Out 2 has surpassed $900 million at the global box office, and is on track to gross $1 billion

Disney

Saturday update: Quick update for Saturday ahead of tomorrow’s big news. Disney/Pixar Inside Out 2 And he achieved $902.9 million Globally, as of Friday. Of this amount, $429 million was from domestic and foreign sources. $473.9 million From the international box office.

As mentioned earlier, we are expected to reach the $1 billion mark when we publish our report tomorrow. When the gang exceeds this limit, they will investigate Inside out 2 The fastest animated film to ever get there.

Previous, Friday: Disney/Pixar Inside out 2 receipt $863.1 million worldwide through Thursday, surpassing the original film’s $859 million worldwide. The sequel arrived there in just 16 days of its release, becoming the 19th-highest-grossing animated film of all time worldwide. Earlier this week, Inside Out 2 The film achieved tenth place on the list of the best domestic animated films of all time, and is now in ninth place on this list with revenues of $411.8 million, surpassing FrozenThe total international box office through Thursday is $451.3 million After adding $16.6 million in 45 overseas markets yesterday.

What’s more impressive about Inside Out 2 What goes beyond the original 2015 film’s full global run in such a short window is that the first film’s total includes Russia, where Hollywood titles haven’t been released since early 2022. inside out The first also includes Japan while that market won’t get the sequel until August 1st.

At this rate, IO2 The film is expected to exceed $900 million worldwide once Friday’s numbers are counted. The blockbuster has a way to go to cross the $1 billion mark with Sunday’s numbers included, which would make it the fastest animated film to ever reach that mark.

He added on Thursday in the new foreign markets New Zealand where IO2 The film opened at No. 1 and scored the third-biggest opening day for an animated film ever, the best ever for Pixar and the best non-holiday opening day for an animated film ever. The week is expected to be strong.

The top 10 foreign markets as of Thursday are: Mexico ($71.1 million), United kingdom ($32.9 million), Korea ($32.2 million), Brazil ($28 million), Italy ($26.3 million) Germany ($20.1 million), Spain ($20 million), Argentina ($17 million) France ($17 million) and China ($15.2 million).

More updates will follow over the weekend.