July 18, 2022

Inside the Jersey Shore 2.0 home

Roxanne Bacchus July 18, 2022 2 min read

Here’s a look inside the mansion that was supposed to be the setting for MTV’s “Jersey Shore 2.0,” and judging by the photos.. the cast is missing a great summer.

Before putting productions on the reality show On Ice, producers chose this historic 8-bedroom Atlantic City home—a 4,000-square-foot cushion set for some classic “JS” moments.

Just a few steps away from the famous AC boardwalk, casinos, and nightlife, the four-story home boasts beautiful ocean views and huge decks to keep the party going. Well, he was going to keep the party going.

There’s a huge seating area for the gang to lounge around by the fireplace, as well as a dining table with room for 10…perfect for the Sunday family dinner we’re used to watching the OG team.

There were plenty of bedrooms to choose from – 4 on the second floor, each with their own bathrooms, then 4 smaller bedrooms on the third floor. It looks like one of them is ready to be the new “smashing room”. 😉

The place looks great on its own, but it’s possible that the producers added a few extra touches to the interior…like the OG series duck phone.

We broke stories… The show has stopped Less than a week after the start of production and all the photographic equipment is already ready cleaned from the joint.

The mansion is a $1,300 per night rental on Airbnb. Booked the whole month of July to shoot the show, but not for nothing…in August the house looks wide open for rent.

Someone’s going to have a “Jersey Shore” summer there, not the next wave of MTV reality stars.

