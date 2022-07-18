Inside the Jersey Shore 2.0 home

Here’s a look inside the mansion that was supposed to be the setting for MTV’s “Jersey Shore 2.0,” and judging by the photos.. the cast is missing a great summer.

Before putting productions on the reality show On Ice, producers chose this historic 8-bedroom Atlantic City home—a 4,000-square-foot cushion set for some classic “JS” moments.

Just a few steps away from the famous AC boardwalk, casinos, and nightlife, the four-story home boasts beautiful ocean views and huge decks to keep the party going. Well, he was going to keep the party going.

There’s a huge seating area for the gang to lounge around by the fireplace, as well as a dining table with room for 10…perfect for the Sunday family dinner we’re used to watching the OG team.

There were plenty of bedrooms to choose from – 4 on the second floor, each with their own bathrooms, then 4 smaller bedrooms on the third floor. It looks like one of them is ready to be the new “smashing room”. 😉

The place looks great on its own, but it’s possible that the producers added a few extra touches to the interior…like the OG series duck phone.

We broke stories… The show has stopped Less than a week after the start of production and all the photographic equipment is already ready cleaned from the joint.

The mansion is a $1,300 per night rental on Airbnb. Booked the whole month of July to shoot the show, but not for nothing…in August the house looks wide open for rent.