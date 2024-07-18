July 19, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Instagram Adds Expired and Semi-Private Comments Feature

Instagram Adds Expired and Semi-Private Comments Feature

Len Houle July 18, 2024 2 min read

Users will now be able to leave notes on Reels and network posts, with their comments appearing above the content in little bubbles. Like Notes, these comments are temporary — they’ll disappear after three days unless you delete them sooner. The new temporary comments are also semi-private, and users can customize who can see their comment: either a carefully curated list of close friends you’ve chosen or followers you follow. Based on the screenshots, it also appears that users will be able to tag each other in Notes on Reels and posts. It’s essentially hidden comments for a smaller audience.

When users encounter short videos and posts with notes from friends, those comments will appear like a sticker on top of the content — clearly the feature is meant to take advantage of the more private ways people use Instagram, like direct messaging with friends. It could be useful to see what friends are saying on the platform without having to scroll through comments.

At the same time, it’s a bit annoying to know that people can now leave comments that I won’t be able to see on my posts — and I wonder how this feature could facilitate bullying, criticism, or harassment, especially if the creator can’t see or edit the comments.

Feedback on posts and video reels will begin rolling out globally today.

See also  None Phone (2) has the software stability that the Google Pixel needs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

I think this is the best binocular deal I’ve seen on Amazon Prime Day this and it ends at midnight!
2 min read

I think this is the best binocular deal I’ve seen on Amazon Prime Day this and it ends at midnight!

July 18, 2024 Len Houle
Amazon Offers Big Discounts on Fire TV Sticks After Game Pass Launch
3 min read

Amazon Offers Big Discounts on Fire TV Sticks After Game Pass Launch

July 17, 2024 Len Houle
Samsung’s Mysterious ‘Q6A’ Galaxy Z Fold 6 Coming in October
2 min read

Samsung’s Mysterious ‘Q6A’ Galaxy Z Fold 6 Coming in October

July 17, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

July 19, 2024 Your Horoscope for Each Sign – The Moon Enters Capricorn
6 min read

July 19, 2024 Your Horoscope for Each Sign – The Moon Enters Capricorn

July 18, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
SpaceX asks FAA to allow Falcon 9 rocket to fly again amid accident investigation
6 min read

SpaceX asks FAA to allow Falcon 9 rocket to fly again amid accident investigation

July 18, 2024 Cheryl Riley
Instagram Adds Expired and Semi-Private Comments Feature
2 min read

Instagram Adds Expired and Semi-Private Comments Feature

July 18, 2024 Len Houle
Investor expectations are high as the stock approaches record levels.
3 min read

Investor expectations are high as the stock approaches record levels.

July 18, 2024 Cheryl Riley