Instagram Adds Expired and Semi-Private Comments Feature

Users will now be able to leave notes on Reels and network posts, with their comments appearing above the content in little bubbles. Like Notes, these comments are temporary — they’ll disappear after three days unless you delete them sooner. The new temporary comments are also semi-private, and users can customize who can see their comment: either a carefully curated list of close friends you’ve chosen or followers you follow. Based on the screenshots, it also appears that users will be able to tag each other in Notes on Reels and posts. It’s essentially hidden comments for a smaller audience.

When users encounter short videos and posts with notes from friends, those comments will appear like a sticker on top of the content — clearly the feature is meant to take advantage of the more private ways people use Instagram, like direct messaging with friends. It could be useful to see what friends are saying on the platform without having to scroll through comments.

At the same time, it’s a bit annoying to know that people can now leave comments that I won’t be able to see on my posts — and I wonder how this feature could facilitate bullying, criticism, or harassment, especially if the creator can’t see or edit the comments.

Feedback on posts and video reels will begin rolling out globally today.

