May 27, 2022

Cheryl Riley May 27, 2022 2 min read

If you’re having trouble accessing Instagram right now, you’re not the only one. online reports (DowndetectorAnd redditNote the issues with the Meta app that goes beyond just pictures, with many people seeing screens saying they’re not signed in, blank picture posts, “Welcome to Instagram” messages like they have a brand new account, or a feed that stops loading after The first few pictures. Many edge Employees see similar issues while trying to access Instagram.

Just before 9PM ET, Instagram said the issues had been resolved, so the apps should work for you again. In a statement given to the edgeSeine Kim, Instagram’s head of communications, said, “Earlier today, some people had trouble accessing Instagram. We’ve resolved the issue as soon as possible for everyone affected, and we’re sorry for any inconvenience.”

The outage does not appear to be related to any specific region, and other services are still working. NetBlocks network outage trackers I noticed Instagram “intermittent” issues occur internationally, but there doesn’t seem to be any widespread ban happening anywhere.

We also haven’t seen any of the files In-app outage status messages for Instagram Which started testing shortly after A major outage in Facebook last year You may inform Users of any significant technical difficulties affecting the Platform or its features.

Update May 26, 2:52PM ET: An added statement from Instagram confirming the issues and working to restore the service.

Update May 26, 10:20 PM ET: Updated to note that Instagram says the issue has been fixed.

