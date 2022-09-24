Intel Core i9-13900K achieved first place as the fastest single-thread CPU in the PassMark benchmark

Intel’s upcoming Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU has become the fastest single-threaded chip within the PassMark benchmark rating.

The Intel Core i9-13900K is the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core (Raptor Cove) and 16 E-Core (Gracemont V2) configuration. The CPU is configured with a 3.0 GHz base clock, a single-core boost clock of 5.8 GHz (1-2) cores, and an integrated boost clock of 5.5 GHz (all eight cores). The CPU features a built-in 68MB cache and a 125W PL1 rating of up to 250W. The CPU can also draw up to 350 watts of power when using Unlimited Power Mode Which we have detailed here.

Core i9-13900K 8+16 (24/32) – 3.0 / 5.8 GHz – 66 MB cache, 125 W (PL1) / 253 W (PL2)

3.0 / 5.8 GHz – 66 MB cache, 125 W (PL1) / 253 W (PL2) Core i9-12900K 8+8 (16/24) – 3.2 / 5.2 GHz – 30 MB Cache, 125 W (PL1) / 241 W (PL2)

The significant overclocking that comes with Intel 13th Gen Core Raptor Lake CPUs has been pre-tested by various benchmarks. However, recently Traffic sign For example, the Core i9-13900K single-thread performance was tested and the processor scored 9.5% higher than previous Alder Lake processors, reaching 4,833 points.

Intel Core i9-13900K in single-thread rating performance PassMark, Image source: PassMark via TUM_APISAK

In the multi-threaded test, the Intel Core i9-13900K processor scored 54,433, which is 19% higher than AMD’s Ryzen 9 5950X processor in the same tests. However, AMD’s latest Ryzen 7000 series processors are missing in the PassMark test, even with AMD’s next-generation CPUs released before Intel and the Raptor Lake series.

Intel Core i9-13900K PassMark multi-threaded score, Image source: PassMark via TUM_APISAK

In the ranking in the first image, there are scores for not only the Intel Core i9-13900K processor but also the i7-13700, i5-13500 or i5-13400 CPUs. The Intel Raptor Lake CPUs It is expected to be announced at an innovation event next week followed by an official launch in October.

