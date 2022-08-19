Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU overclocked up to 6.2 GHz, more than 65% faster than 12900 thousand 5950 times

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU leaks don’t seem to end and latest benchmarks ExtremePlayer Show us some insane hyper-threading capabilities that simply wipe out Core i9-12900K and Ryzen 9 5950X CPUs.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU delivers giant, over 65% multi-threaded performance that boosts over 12900K and 5950X when overclocked

The Intel Core i9-13900K is the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU is configured with a 3.0 GHz base clock, a single-core boost clock of 5.8 GHz (1-2) cores, and an integrated boost clock of 5.5 GHz (all eight cores). The CPU features a built-in 68MB cache and a 125W PL1 rating of up to 250W. The CPU can also draw up to 350 watts of power when using Ultra Performance Mode. Which we detailed here a few hours ago.

Comparison of Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU (Introductory):

CPU name P-Core . Number number of electronic core Total kernel/thread P-Core Base / Boost (maximum) P-Core Boost (All Cores) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (all cores) cache TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900 K 8 16 24/32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (Multi-core) TBD / 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz (all cores) 68 MB 125 W (PL1)

250 watts (PL2)? To be announced Intel Core i9-12900 K 8 8 16/24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz (all cores) 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (for all cores) 30 MB 125 W (PL1)

241 W (PL2) 599 USD Intel Core i7-13700 K 8 8 16/24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (for all cores) 3.4 / 4.3 GHz To be announced 54 MB 125 W (PL1)

228 watts (PL2)? To be announced Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 12/20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (all cores) 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (all cores) 25 MB 125 W (PL1)

190 Watts (PL2) 419 USD Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14/20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (all cores) 3.5 / 3.9 GHz To be announced 44 MB 125 W (PL1)

180 watts (PL2)? To be announced Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 10/16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (all cores) 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (for all cores) 20 MB 125 W (PL1)

150 watts (PL2) USD 299

The tech outlet rolled out the CPU-z, Cinebench R23, and AIDA64 cache and memory standards across three different chipsets, the Intel Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K, and Core i5-13600K using different overclock and DIMM configurations. According to the results, the Core i9-13900K processor can achieve an overclock of up to 6.2 GHz across all P-Cores and up to 5.2 GHz across all of its cores. The Intel Core i7-13700K processor can also achieve a frequency of 6.2 GHz on its P-Cores, but the electronic cores can only reach 4.7 GHz. The tests were conducted on the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 APEX motherboard while the memory overclocking was achieved on the MSI MEG Z690I Unify. The cooling setup included a liquid-cooled AIO.

In terms of performance, the Intel Core i9-13900K with a P-Core clock of 6.2GHz and E-core clock of 4.7GHz scored 1011 points in the single-core and 16627.8 points in the multi-core tests within CPU-z. But with a 6.1 GHz P-Core and a 5.2 GHz E-Core clock, the multi-threading score increased by 18 percent, to 19,550 points. The single-core score saw a slight difference, dropping to 991 but the multi-threaded performance definitely benefited more from the e-core overclocking since the total number of e-cores is higher than the P-cores (8 vs 16).

As for how this performance compares to current chips, the Intel Core i9-13900K processor with 6.1/5.2GHz overclock was 65% faster than the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Intel Core i9-12900K processor. This goes off to show how much performance one can achieve with upcoming chipsets with the right cooling setup and motherboard through overclocking.

Intel Core i9-13900K 6.2/4.7, 6.1/5.2GHz CPU-z Overclocking (Image credits: ExtremePlayer):

Core i9-13900K @ 6.2 / 4.7 GHz Core i7-13700K @ 6.2 / 4.7 GHz Core i9-13900K @ 6.1 / 5.2 GHz Core i9-13900K (5.5 GHz All-Core OC)

4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 Core i9-13900K @ 6.1 / 5.2 GHz Core i9-13900K @ 6.2 / 4.7 GHz Core i9-13900K (5.5 GHz P-Core OC) Core i7-13700K 8 P-Core @ 6 GHz

We also got a better Cinebench R23 score for an Intel Core i9-13900K processor with 5.8GHz P-Core and 4.7GHz E-Core overclock. The results show a 57% performance increase over the Core i9-12900K processor and a 77% improvement over the Ryzen 9 5950X processor.

Intel Core i9-13900K 5.8/4.7GHz processor overclocked in Cinebench R23 (Image credits: ExtremePlayer):

9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 Threadripper 5975WX (32/64) Core i9-13900K @ 5.8 / 4.7 GHz Threadripper 3975WX (32/64) Threadripper 5965WX (24/48) Core i9-13900K (5.5 GHz All-Core OC) Core i7-13700K @ 5.8 / 4.7 GHz Threadripper 2990X (32/64)

But that’s not all, Intel Raptor Lake CPUs have also been shown to offer an impressive 7400Mbps memory support on current Z690 motherboards. Support for Core i9-13900K DDR5-7400 and Core i7-13700K / Core i5-13600K provided good support for DDR5-7000 memory while DDR5-6800 is said to be the place to be. There is also Gear 1 support for DDR5 memory up to DDR4-4256-CL17. In terms of power consumption, the Intel Core i9-13900K consumed about 400 watts of power at over 1.5V while the Core i7-13700K drew about 290W of power at over 1.5V to achieve a similar 6.2GHz P-Core overclock.

Depending on the power numbers required to reach such frequencies, you’ll need the best cooling configuration to keep Raptor Lake in control when overclocking. Intel 13th Generation Desktop CPUs from Raptor Lake Including the flagship Core i9-13900K is is expected It will be launched in October on the Z790 platform. CPUs will go against AMD’s Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup Which also launches in the fall of 2022.

