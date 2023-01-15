Intel Core i9-13900T CPU benchmarks show faster performance than 12900K 125W at 35W

Intel introduced recently All-new 13th Generation T Series chipset featuring Core i9-13900T processor running at 35W TDP. The new chip has been tested in Geekbench 5 and shows impressive performance given its limited power budget.

Starting with the specifications, the Intel Core i9-13900T is a variant of the Core i9-13900 series that comes with a limited TDP design. While standard chips boast a 125W TDP on unlocked units and 65W TDP on non-K SKUs, the T-series chip is limited to 35W TDP. The unlocked CPU is rated at up to 253W, the Non-K is rated at up to 219W while the T-series chip is rated at up to 106W which is less than half the power budget of its higher-tier siblings.

The Intel Core i9-13900T keeps the same basic configuration with 24 cores made up of 8 P-cores and 16 E-Cores with 32 threads, a base clock of 1.10GHz, boost up to 5.30GHz and 68MB of cache (L2 + L3). The CPU also comes in at a slightly lower price point at $549.00 USD. Now the CPU is tested inside Geekbench 5 benchmark Using the ASUS TUF Gaming B660M-PLUS WIFI motherboard paired with 64GB DDR5 memory.

The CPU scored 2,178 points in the single-core and 17,339 points in the multi-core tests. We used an Intel Core i9-12900K for comparison, which scored 1,901 points in the single-core and 17,272 points in the multi-core tests. This makes the Intel Core i9-13900T processor up to 15% faster in single-core and slightly faster in multi-threaded tests which is impressive given that the Core i9-12900K also has a base TDP of 125W (3.58x higher) and a peak TDP rating of 125W. 241 watts (2.27 times higher).

This sets out to show the massive efficiency of the Intel 10nm ESF processing node and new hybrid architecture packages and we’ll also see some similar results with the mobility lineup, especially 13th Gen HX parts Which will ship in gaming laptops in the coming months. AMD also introduced its brand New 65W Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPUs which displays some impressive efficiency feats on its own with Zen 4’s core architecture.

news source: Seating