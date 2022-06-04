Intel’s 14th-generation ‘Meteor Lake’ desktop allegedly requires a new LGA-2551 socket

Please note that this post has been flagged as a file Common .

Intel may say goodbye to LGA1700/1800 already in 2023

According to the latest rumors of Moore’s Law diedThe Raptor Lake-S may be the last desktop series for the LGA1700 socket.

14 public core meteor lake

It seems that the rumors that Intel will keep three generations on the same socket are incorrect. In the fourth quarter of 2023, when Intel is expected to release a new desktop series codenamed Meteor Lake, an entirely new socket may be needed.

However, the LGA 2551 will not be much larger than the LGA1700 socket. According to the MLID, it is 38 x 46 mm, which means 0.5 mm wider and 1 mm the longest socket. However, 2551 indicates that it will have 50% more pins.

MLID posted a real photo (although slightly altered) of the alleged LGA 2551 processor:

CPU Intel LGA2551, Source: MLID

Furthermore, MLID confirms the rumors circulated by other leakers over the past few weeks, but has a different idea of ​​the expected launch date. In this case, we should expect MTL-S in the fourth quarter of 2023, not 2024 as stated elsewhere. Unfortunately, the MLID does not confirm the basic configuration of the Meteor Lake desktop series, so one might guess that it might be similar to the Raptor Lake.

Intel Meteor Rumors / Arrow Lake, Source: Moore’s Law

Lake Fifteenth Core Arrow

Lion Cove/Skymont cores may already debut with Arrow Lake. This new micro-architecture has been rumored to be in Moon Lake. As mentioned in previous leaks, the 15th generation core will not see an increase in performance cores, but the number of effective cores will double over Raptor Lake, which is now 32 in total.

Most importantly, the Arrow Lake desktop will be compatible with the LGA 2551 socket, so at least two generations will be supported by the new desktop platform. This architecture is expected to rival AMD’s Zen6, which the company has not yet confirmed. One should not expect Arrow Lake before the second half of 2024.

Intel Mainstream CPU Roadmap (rumored) Video Cards Alder Lake Lake Raptor meteor lake arrow lake moon lake Desktop release date Fourth Quarter 2021 Fourth Quarter 2022 Fourth Quarter 2023 2H 2024 2024+ cpu node Intel 7 Intel 7 Intel 4 Intel 20 A Intel 18 A Large nucleus µArch Golden Cove Raptor Cove Redwood Cove Lyon Cove TBC µArch . small kernel Gracemont Gracemont Christmont Skimont TBC µArch . graphics Xe-LP Xe-LP Xe-HPG Xe-HPG Xe 2-HPG Max number of CPU cores 16 (8c + 8c) 24 (8 c + 16 c) TBC 40 (8 c + 32 c) TBC Maximum number of GPU cores 96 European Union 96 European Union 192 European Union 320 EU TBC desktop socket LGA1700 LGA1700 LGA 2551 LGA 2551 TBC Memory support DDR4 / DDR5-4800 DDR4 / DDR5-5600 DDR5 TBC TBC PCIe Gen PCIe 5.0 PCIe 5.0 PCIe 5.0 TBC TBC Intel Core . series twelfth generation core thirteenth generation core 14th Generation Core fifteenth generation korean 16 generation korean

