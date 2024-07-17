Inter Miami announces Lionel Messi will be out indefinitely due to an ankle ligament injury

Inter Miami announced Tuesday that Lionel Messi will be out of action indefinitely due to a ligament injury in his right ankle, two days after the Argentine was knocked out of the Copa America final early. His availability will be determined based on the progress of his recovery.

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino told reporters earlier Tuesday that Messi was likely to miss at least the team’s next two games, against Toronto on Wednesday and Chicago on Saturday. Martino said at the time that more tests were needed to determine the severity of the injury and the team later announced that Messi had been evaluated by a medical professional.

The Argentina and Inter Miami captain appeared to slip on the pitch at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami during Sunday’s final, which Argentina won over Colombia after Lautaro Martinez’s extra-time goal. Messi went down without any contact with another player and was seen crying on the bench with his ankle wrapped in ice on the Fox broadcast after being substituted midway through the second half.

Messi called for medical help after falling, and was briefly treated by medical staff on the pitch before leaving the field after removing his right boot.

Messi returned to the pitch after the match to lift the trophy alongside his teammates as Argentina won a record 16th Copa America title, which is likely to be Messi’s final appearance in the tournament.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said after the match that Messi was desperate to come off but had no choice.

“Leo has something that everyone should have,” Scaloni said. “He’s the best in history, and even with an ankle like that, he doesn’t want to go out.”

“It’s not because he’s selfish, but because he doesn’t want to disappoint his teammates. He was born to be on the pitch,” Scaloni added.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, has made 187 appearances for his country, scoring 109 goals and adding 58 assists, all Argentine records. The win marks Messi’s third major tournament win as a senior international after winning the 2021 Copa America and leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He also won the U-23 Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

Messi has scored 12 goals in 12 MLS games this season, adding nine assists ahead of the Copa America.

(Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)