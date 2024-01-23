Inter Miami vs FC Dallas pre-season updates, highlights

Dallas soccer fans watched the No. 10 make his mark on Monday night.

But it wasn't Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.

Instead, it was FC Dallas star Jesus Ferreira who He scored three minutes in the pre-season matchWhich led to Messi and Inter Miami losing 1-0 at the Cotton Bowl on Monday evening.

Inter Miami went scoreless after two pre-season matches in El Salvador and Dallas, and they have a week before their next match on their world tour.

Messi and Inter Miami stars Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and newcomer Julian Gressel, the MLS Cup champion with Columbus Crew last season, played the first 64 minutes of the match before they were substituted.

Messi and Suarez certainly looked like former team-mates who inherently knew where the other would be during their time together on the pitch. But their passes to set up the other to shoot on goal did not reach the net to change the result or remind football fans of their glory days with FC Barcelona.

Messi missed three shots towards the net, while Suarez missed three chances during the match, including one where Suarez needed to stretch and twist his body to receive a wonderful pass from Messi outside the penalty area.

Messi, who was wearing long sleeves under a black Inter Miami shirt, walked off the field wearing a heavy black jacket towards the 87's locker rooms.y A minute of waving to fans who braved the humid 40-degree night to watch him play.

It was a far cry from the thriller that Messi and Inter Miami played against FC Dallas last August, which saw Inter Miami come back from 3-1 and 4-2 deficits as Messi scored the equalizer in the 85th minute. Inter Miami beat FC Dallas 5- 3 on penalties during the League Cup championship match.

Instead, this was a second warm-up match for Messi and Inter Miami, which has a busy schedule before and during the 2024 MLS season.

When will Messi and Inter Miami play again?

Messi and Inter Miami will return home on Monday evening, and have four days until they depart on an extended pre-season tour of Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Inter Miami will play two matches in the Riyadh Season Cup, starting on January 29 against Al Hilal, and on February 1 against Al Nasr, where Messi will meet his rival Cristiano Ronaldo in what could be the last match together in their illustrious career.

Inter Miami's pre-season will continue with matches in Hong Kong on February 4 and in Tokyo on February 7. The club's final home game will be against Newell's Old Boys at DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, FL) in February. 15 (time not specified).

What do you know about the match between Messi and Ronaldo on February 1?

Football fans around the world are preparing to face off against Messi and Ronaldo in what could be their final showdown. MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will stream the match.

Messi's Inter Miami faces Ronaldo's Al Hilal on February 1 in the Riyadh Season Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event's organizers promoted the match as the “last dance” when it was first announced.

The match will only increase the heated debate between Messi and Ronaldo around the world about who is the best football player in the world.

Inter Miami will fly more than 25,000 miles in the preseason

Messi and Inter Miami's pre-season global tour will stop in Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and Tokyo in the next three weeks.

Inter Miami will fly 25,165.54 miles, an official announced to USA TODAY Sports — enough distance to make one trip around the world.

When does Inter Miami's regular season start?

Messi and Inter Miami will kick off the 2024 MLS season against Real Salt Lake on February 21 at 8pm ET inside DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The club will also conclude the MLS opening weekend with a road match against the LA Galaxy on February 25 at 8:30 PM ET.

Click here to learn more about Messi's expected schedule, including Inter Miami and Copa America matches, during 2024.

Messi leaves in the 64th minute: FC Dallas 1, Inter Miami 0

Leo Messi's night was over, as other Inter Miami stars left the game.

Leo Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and new signing Julian Gressel walked off the field in the 64th minute of the match, down 1-0 to FC Dallas.

Just before they left, they fired one last shot into the net.

The sequence was: Messi to Robert Taylor to Messi to Suarez, but the ball stopped right at the net.

Messi misses the left shoe in the 55th minutey Minute 1: FC Dallas 1, Inter Miami 0

Leo Messi fired a shot from outside the penalty area, but his left shoe was blocked by the Dallas goalkeeper before the 55th minute.y minute.

Inter Miami's stars are certainly exploring their playing style and shaking off the rust as their second pre-season match enters the second half.

We will see how long Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba will play in this match.

Two minutes later, Alba missed a cross pass to Suarez, who was lagging in the middle of the field. Inter Miami was called for offside.

Perhaps, it is a deficit.

Maybe it's because Inter Miami has a week before its next warm-up match in Saudi Arabia.

But Messi, Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are on the pitch for Inter Miami to start the second half.

Inter Miami's pace and style of play certainly became more engaging after Dallas standout Jesus Ferreira scored three minutes into Monday's pre-season match at the Cotton Bowl.

Leo Messi and Luis Suarez connected on several passes to each other, but were unable to find the back of the net during the first half.

It is not clear whether Inter Miami's big four of Messi, Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba will see any time in the second half. They did not play in the second half of the first pre-season match last Friday in El Salvador.

But after trailing 1-0, it may be possible to see Inter Miami playing with its stars in the first minutes of the second half.

Messi hit Suarez's perfect pass towards the left side of the goal area, but Suarez needed to twist his body in a way just to hit the ball.

Suarez made contact but the ball was deflected to the right instead of on target. It was a beautiful pass from Messi, and a beautiful attempt from Suarez, but to no avail.

Dallas standout Jesus Ferreira was on the field with an apparent injury, but was able to come out on his own as a substitute.

Once again, it's preseason, and as much as Inter Miami needs to keep its star players healthy and ready for the season, Dallas is doing the same.

Ferreira departed having made his mark, scoring in the first three minutes of this pre-season match against Messi and Inter Miami.

Asier Illarramendi misses a shot on goal in the 29th minute: FC Dallas 1, Inter Miami 0

FC Dallas midfielder Asier Illarramendi saw an opportunity to shoot on goal, and this time Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callendar was ready.

It was the second shot on target in the FC Dallas match.

The only thing is that Dallas scored its first goal, which came three minutes into the pre-season match against Messi and Inter Miami.

Messi and Suarez's relationship shakes off the rust: FC Dallas 1, Inter Miami 0

Messi couldn't help but smile and give Luis Suarez a thumbs up.

Suarez ran towards the right corner and fired a pass towards the middle of the penalty area for Messi.

Messi connected with the ball, but it rose into the stands.

It's been a few years since they played together, but it's still great to see the former Barcelona stars finding each other on the pitch like old times.

Luis Suarez, Luis Ruiz is out before the 15th minute: FC Dallas, Inter Miami 0

Luis Suarez missed a shot on target with a kick that didn't have enough power behind it, while youngster Luis Ruiz also missed a chance on the outside of the net.

Inter Miami certainly turned up their aggression after falling 1-0 down early.

Messi missed a shot on goal in the 12th minute: FC Dallas 1, Inter Miami 0

Sergio Busquets found Messi among several Dallas defenders to fire an open shot into the net, but Messi was unable to make the most of the opportunity.

Messi's shot slid towards the right side of the net as he grimaced after missing the kick.

One moment earlier, Messi shot a shot towards the net, but the goalkeeper blocked it inside the penalty area.

Messi shoots the ball into the net from a corner kick, but without a goal: FC Dallas 1, Inter Miami 0

Messi takes a corner kick in the 8th minutey The minute the ball reached the middle of the net, the Dallas goalkeeper made sure it did not pass.

While Inter Miami's Sergio Busquets was in front near the net, FC Dallas managed to keep them scoreless.

After one sequence, Luis Suarez tripped after a competition and was seen limping back into action.

The No. 10 has scored. But not for Inter Miami.

FC Dallas' Jesus Ferreira scored in the third minute of Monday night's match, giving Messi and Inter Miami an early deficit.

Inter Miami trails for the first time in two games, and has now won 1-0 in preseason.

An hour before the match, Inter Miami announced that Messi would participate in the starting lineup alongside Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba against FC Dallas.

Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callendar will be in the squad after training with the US national team.

Here is the basic lineup:

Could Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas be epic again?

Messi made a distinguished performance last August in his first match against FC Dallas during the League Cup tournament.

Messi and Inter Miami – in only their fourth match together – appeared to be on the back foot and came away trailing 4-3 in the final minutes of regulation until the handover.

Messi scored two goals, in his first six minutes of the match, and the equalizer was equalized in the 4th minute in the 85th minute, and Inter Miami led FC Dallas 5-3 on penalties.

How much time did Messi play during Inter Miami's first pre-season match?

Inter Miami's big four – Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – only played in the first half against El Salvador last Friday.

Messi missed two shots on goal in the same sequence, and a free kick while he was in the match.

Coach Tata Martino was diligent with playing time, allowing his entire team (except the backup goalkeeper) to play during the match.

This was followed by a wave of substitutions in the 63rd minute, but Inter Miami ended the match with ten players after the young rookie Facundo Farias (21 years old) left the match due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Inter Miami announced that he will miss this season.