May 16, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

iOS 15.5 arrives ahead of Apple's annual developer conference

iOS 15.5 arrives ahead of Apple’s annual developer conference

Len Houle May 16, 2022 2 min read

Apple released iOS 15.5, the latest version of its iPhone operating system. It’s lacking in user-facing improvements, but it could help placate regulators concerned about Apple’s dominant control over in-app purchases.

New iOS 15.5 features include a pair of buttons added to the Wallet app, which let Apple Cash card users quickly request or send money, as well as a new setting in the Apple Podcasts app that lets you set limits on the number of episodes stored in your phone. According to Apple’s release notes, the update also includes several bug fixes, including ones that will improve the reliability of home automation launched by people arriving and leaving.

The text of the full release notes is as follows:

iOS 15.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

Wallet now allows Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash Card

Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete old episodes

Fixes an issue where home automation may fail, caused by people arriving or leaving

Some features may not be available in all regions or on all Apple devices. For information about the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this site:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Besides the latest iOS update, Apple has also released an update for macOS. Monterey 12.4 is a premium version of macOS Includes repair to Apple Studio Display The quality of the webcam is poor. In our tests with the beta update, we found that webcam performance was still far from perfect, but the update reduced the amount of visible noise in the image, improved contrast, and enhanced color accuracy. Naturally, we’ll retest the webcam now that its software is final to see if anything has changed.

See also  Nintendo ends support for 3DS and Wii U eShop

Although iOS 15.5 lacks user-facing changes, 9to5Mac Previously mentioned It contains references to “external purchases”, indicating that the update lays the groundwork for specific applications to be able to link to external purchasing systems, in line with Changes Apple announced last month. Apple generally requires developers to use its in-app payment system for digital in-app purchases (often earning them a 30 percent commission), but that policy faces increased scrutiny from regulators around the world. In some countries, such as South Korea And HollandApple has been ordered to allow multiple developers to link to third-party payment systems.

iOS 15.5 comes less than a month before Apple announces the upcoming iOS 16 update on time Annual Developers Conference. The instructions can be on how to update your iPhone Found on the Apple website.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Elden Ring loses nearly 90% of its concurrent players on Steam

May 16, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

So, apparently, Sony asked to make changes to the price of salt and sacrifice on other platforms

May 16, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

The iPod is dead, but the podcast continues

May 15, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

Marvel reportedly wanted Deadpool in a Doctor Strange 2 Post-Credits scene

May 16, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

A new US laboratory creates copies of atoms that have not been recorded on Earth | Particle physics

May 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Vegas Golden Knights firefighter coach Peter Debor after missing the playoffs for the first time

May 16, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

iOS 15.5 arrives ahead of Apple’s annual developer conference

May 16, 2022 Len Houle