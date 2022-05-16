iOS 15.5 arrives ahead of Apple’s annual developer conference

Apple released iOS 15.5, the latest version of its iPhone operating system. It’s lacking in user-facing improvements, but it could help placate regulators concerned about Apple’s dominant control over in-app purchases.

New iOS 15.5 features include a pair of buttons added to the Wallet app, which let Apple Cash card users quickly request or send money, as well as a new setting in the Apple Podcasts app that lets you set limits on the number of episodes stored in your phone. According to Apple’s release notes, the update also includes several bug fixes, including ones that will improve the reliability of home automation launched by people arriving and leaving.

The text of the full release notes is as follows:

iOS 15.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes: Wallet now allows Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash Card Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete old episodes Fixes an issue where home automation may fail, caused by people arriving or leaving Some features may not be available in all regions or on all Apple devices. For information about the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this site: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Besides the latest iOS update, Apple has also released an update for macOS. Monterey 12.4 is a premium version of macOS Includes repair to Apple Studio Display The quality of the webcam is poor. In our tests with the beta update, we found that webcam performance was still far from perfect, but the update reduced the amount of visible noise in the image, improved contrast, and enhanced color accuracy. Naturally, we’ll retest the webcam now that its software is final to see if anything has changed.

Although iOS 15.5 lacks user-facing changes, 9to5Mac Previously mentioned It contains references to “external purchases”, indicating that the update lays the groundwork for specific applications to be able to link to external purchasing systems, in line with Changes Apple announced last month. Apple generally requires developers to use its in-app payment system for digital in-app purchases (often earning them a 30 percent commission), but that policy faces increased scrutiny from regulators around the world. In some countries, such as South Korea And HollandApple has been ordered to allow multiple developers to link to third-party payment systems.

iOS 15.5 comes less than a month before Apple announces the upcoming iOS 16 update on time Annual Developers Conference. The instructions can be on how to update your iPhone Found on the Apple website.