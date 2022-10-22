iOS 16.1 launches Monday – here are the new features for your iPhone

Big update coming to iOS 16 October 24.

release iOS 16 September brought some big changes to iPhones, including Customizable lock screens Which now supports widgets, new editing tools for messages and the new Fitness app along with updates to many of the existing iPhone apps.

But iOS 16.1 is a major update, offering more than just improvements and bug fixes. We’re getting the features that Apple promised with an iOS 16 preview over the summer but it’s backtracked from the initial release.

These include the new iCloud Shared Photo Library and live activities. We also get a file clean energy charging The feature that appeared during the beta version of iOS 16.1.

iOS 16.1 is released along with the releases iPadOS 16 And the macOS Ventura. Here is an overview of all the new features and upgrades coming to iPhones running iOS 16.1.

iCloud Shared Photo Library

(Image credit: Apple)

iOS 16.1 introduces a new way to share photos with family and friends. iCloud Shared Photo Library will be a separate library where users can share photos and videos with up to five other people. Anyone with access to the shared library can share, edit, comment, and delete photos. Additionally, the Camera app now features a toggle that lets you add photos to your shared iCloud Photo Library while you’re taking them.

iCloud Shared Photo Library was briefly part of the iOS 16 public beta this summer before Apple delayed the feature until later in the year, likely to adjust. We’ll soon see the changes Apple has made to its new photo-sharing capture.

Direct activities for third-party applications

(Image credit: Apple)

Here’s another feature that Apple introduced earlier in the year but kept away from the release of iOS 16 (although its absence was planned throughout to give app makers time to work on adding support). Live activities are interactive notifications that stay updated on the lock screen. Think about sports scores, delivery status reports, and other activities you monitor from your phone’s lock screen.

iOS 16.1 opens the feature to third-party apps, so expect plenty of app updates on Monday that include live activity alerts.

Live activities are not limited to the lock screen if you have a file iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. On those phones, Live Activities will join other alerts and notifications in Dynamic Island that have replaced the iPhone score.

clean energy charging

(Image credit: Apple)

Clean Power Charging, which is included in Battery Settings in iOS 16.1, is designed to reduce your iPhone’s carbon footprint by improving charging times when the power grid uses cleaner power sources. This feature will only be available to users in the United States. Apple first promised this feature back in September.

Apple Fitness Plus

(Image credit: Apple)

Once iOS 16.1 arrives, Apple Fitness Plus is now available for iPhone Even without an Apple Watch. This is in line with Apple’s previous move to add a Fitness app to iOS 16 regardless of whether or not you own one of the company’s watches.

During workouts, users without an Apple Watch will not be able to see real-time metrics, such as heart rate and calories burned. Instead, they will see the estimated calories burned (based on the information provided in the Fitness app).

Anyone running iOS 16.1 in one of the 21 countries where Apple’s fitness subscription service is offered will have access to all of Apple Fitness Plus’s services of more than 3,000 studio-style exercises and meditations.

Apple Card and Wallet changes

Apple Card users will be able to open a “high yield” Goldman Sachs savings account with iOS 16.1. You can then manage this account from the Wallet app and get daily cashback rewards automatically deposited into it, with no fees, no minimum deposits and no minimum balance requirements.

As promised during the iOS 16 preview, Apple’s Wallet app will also allow people to securely share keys like a car, hotel room, and more with friends and family using messaging apps like Messages and even Whatsapp, although this feature requires support from carmakers and hotels.

Dynamic island accessibility support

We noticed Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro models when talking about live activities. iOS 16.1 introduces another improvement to this specific feature – accessibility support. Essentially, iOS 16.1 will make it easier to access Dynamic Island with one hand. You can enable the feature under Settings.