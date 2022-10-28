iOS 16.2 Beta Released – Here’s What’s New for Your iPhone

iOS 16.1 It made some big changes to the iPhone when Apple released this software update earlier this week. but another iOS 16 An update is already in the works which will bring a new app to the iPhone along with other improvements.

Right after the iOS 16.1 update was released, Apple released iOS 16.2 Beta 1 to developers. This means that the software will be available as a public beta soon, and the full version will likely be released before the end of the year.

The arrival of the new Freeform app is driving the changes in iOS 16.2, which also includes some other changes to other apps and features.

Here’s what we know so far about iOS 16.2 in terms of the features this update offers.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

iOS 16.2: Freeform

You may have forgotten about Freeform, an app that Apple first previewed during the Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Apple promotes Freeform as a tool for brainstorming and collaboration, with the app serving as a kind of portable whiteboard that people can work on together in real time.

Freeform works on the iPad (Image credit: Apple)

The freeform appears to be geared primarily toward the iPad, taking advantage of this device’s larger screen space. In fact, Freeform made its debut in iPadOS 16.2 Beta 1, which arrived at the same time as the iOS 16.2 update. However, Freeform is designed to work on many Apple devices, which is why it’s also included in both iOS 16.2 and the new macOS Ventura beta.

Apple release notes for iOS 16.2 Beta 1 (Opens in a new tab) Warning about some known issues with Freeform that require workarounds to delete panels while offline and add or remove collaborators when changing sharing settings. It’s a reminder that this is very much a beta, with a lot of fine tuning in the works between now and iOS 16.2 in general.

iPhones with 120Hz screens – that’s miscellaneous iPhone 13 Pro And the iPhone 14 Pro Prototyping – Get a performance boost. Apple’s release notes indicate that motion layout changes now occur at 120Hz on ProMotion displays.

iOS 16.2: New Home App Architecture

Home got a lot of attention in iOS 16, first with an all-new design that makes it easy to view and control smart home accessories. iOS 16.1 update brought support for issuewhich is an interoperability protocol backed by Google, Amazon and Apple that would help different devices work together.

The changes continue in iOS 16.2, which will introduce a new build of the Home app. Apple says the change will bring faster and more reliable performance, although we’ll have to see it in action before we can see what that means for everyday use.

iOS 16.2: Live Activity Changes

Live Activities also appeared in iOS 16.1, but there will be some improvements to the feature in iOS 16.2. As a reminder, Live Activities are alerts that appear on the lock screen (or around the dynamic island if you have an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max) that gives you constant updates on things like sports scores, handovers, and timers.

(Image credit: Apple)

9to5Mac . Reports (Opens in a new tab) It’s seeing an icon that will allow live activities to request updates at shorter intervals, which will boost the frequency of updates on alerts. Apparently, this feature is not yet present in iOS 16.2 Beta 1, though.

Another report, this one is from Mac rumors (Opens in a new tab)Claims that the integration of Live Activities with selected sporting events in the TV app is back in the iOS 16.2 beta; It was briefly part of the iOS 16.1 beta.

According to MacRumors, you’ll be able to click the Continue button in Supported Games in the TV app to view score updates on the lock screen or in Dynamic Island. Supported events include MLB and NBA games as well as US Premier League matches. We just started searching for iOS 16.2 Beta 1 and we haven’t discovered this feature yet.

iOS 16.2: Report Accidental Emergency SOS Calls

New Emergency SOS Emergency Call Report Features for iOS 16.2 I accidentally launched Emergency SOS and ended up with the police in my house. @9to5macMacRumors pic.twitter.com/w0OOaK9W7EOctober 25 2022 see more

If you accidentally turn on your iPhone’s Emergency SOS call feature, it’s clear that iOS 16.2 Beta 1 adds a way to report an unintended call. that An iOS 16.2 user has moved to Twitter (Opens in a new tab) To say such a feature appeared when they inadvertently launched an emergency SOS call on their iPhone.