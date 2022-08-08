With the fifth beta version of iOS 16Apple has updated the battery icon on iPhones with Face ID Displays the selected battery percentage rather than just a visual representation of the battery level. The new battery indicator is available in iPhone 12 And the iPhone 13 Models, except for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12‌/13 mini. It is also available at Iphone X and iPhone XS.



Battery percentage is absent on iPhones with Face ID due to lack of space on either side of the notch housing the TrueDepth camera hardware. The new design adds the specified battery level to the battery icon, providing a better idea of ​​the battery status at a glance.

in iOS 15 And in earlier versions of iOS, the battery icon is visible for the battery level, but it doesn’t provide a specific percentage. To get this information, iPhone‌ users need to scroll down to the Control Center or scroll to the Today Center view to see the Battery widget.

The battery icon changes colors based on the battery status and ‌iPhone‌ background color. When charging, for example, the battery icon is green and the charging indicator appears.



Battery percentage can be toggled on and off in the Settings app in the Battery section. The battery percentage feature appears to be available on most iPhones that have a notch, but it doesn’t seem to be an option in iPhone 12 miniiPhone 13 mini, iPhone 11or “iPhone” XR possibly due to space limitations.



‌iOS 16‌ beta 5 is available to developers right now, and Apple will launch a public beta in the near future.