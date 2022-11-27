iPad Black Friday Deals Blog: Our pick of the biggest iPad Pro, Mini, and Air savings online right now

refreshes

The iPad is just one of the many things that a good USB power bank charges or charges, and if you want one with high capacity, fast charging capabilities, and even a digital display, it’s hard to beat the Anker Power Bank. Currently on sale for £99.99 on Amazon UK (down from £139.99) (Opens in a new tab)Not only does this offer 140W fast charging (we’re told you should be able to get up to 50% of a charge on a 16-inch MacBook Pro in less than 40 minutes), but the power bank can also be fully recharged in 52 minutes. Considering the 24,000mAh battery capacity, that’s quite impressive. The device can also charge up to three devices simultaneously, so if you’re carrying around a lot of USB-flavored gadgets with you, it could turn out to be a lifesaver. (Image credit: Anker)

Sadly, Best Buy’s $270 deal on the ninth-gen iPad is now over, but if you’ve been tracking this model in the UK, the good news is you can still Get it for £309 from Amazon (Opens in a new tab). This will save you £60 over the standard retail price – a significant discount when you consider that this is already Apple’s cheapest iPad. For that you get an A13 Bionic chip and 64GB of storage. You can save even more if you opt for the 256GB model – £90, to be exact. This is currently down from £549 to £459 (Opens in a new tab). (Image credit: Apple)

We know how it is: You've been waiting to buy an iPad on Black Friday, but then keep waiting after the event in hopes of getting a better deal. Well, we're in Cyber ​​Weekend right now — in fact, we'll be close to Cyber ​​Monday — so if you haven't made that purchase yet, now might be a good time to hit the order button. You definitely don't want to risk the best offers that come your way. The good news is that all of the above deals are still available. We'll keep looking and reporting back if any more savings come to light.

There is currently a bit of a crowd at the more expensive end of the iPad spectrum, with both the ninth and tenth generation models being part of Apple’s product line. So, which one do you choose? The new 10th-generation model ditches the somewhat dated bezels of its predecessor in favor of an all-screen design and 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and gets a speed boost thanks to the A14 Bionic chip. The new chip promises a 20 percent increase in CPU power and a 10 percent increase in graphics compared to the previous ninth-generation model, which has a 10.2-inch screen and houses the A13 Bionic chip. In terms of connectivity, the iPad 10 gets a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, and supports Wi-FI 6 for faster connectivity. Cellular models are 5G, and the new iPad is compatible with the new Magic Keyboard Folio. It all sounds great, but there is a catch. If you were expecting the new iPad’s price to be in line with its predecessor, which cost $329 / £369, you’ll be disappointed. The entry-level 64GB WiFI model is priced at $449 / £499, which we sure don’t need to point out is much more. However, Black Friday has lowered that price a bit: in the UK, you can go to Great to get the 10th generation iPad for £469 (Opens in a new tab)and meIn the US, you can order it from Best Buy for $426 (Opens in a new tab). We must say that there are still savings to be made in the ninth generation model which is also still very good – It’s currently £309 in the UK on Amazon (Opens in a new tab) And the Only $270 in the US at Best Buy (Opens in a new tab) —but the discount on the 10th generation (released just last month) might at least give you some ideas. See also The New Macs and iPads Just Launched in October — Here Are the Six New Apple Products (Image credit: Apple)

One common complaint about iPads is that the entry-level models don’t have much storage space (less than 64GB) and that you have to pay what seems like a lot more to get the higher capacities. Fortunately, you can get around this somewhat with an external SSD – you can access the content from this (samples, projects, etc.) using the Files app. All but one of the iPads in Apple’s current range have a USB-C port (the 9th-gen 10.2-inch model is the out), so installing a drive is as easy as plugging in a cable. There are plenty of SSD Cyber ​​savings to be found on Amazon US and Amazon UK – we found this one Crucial X6 2TB USB-C model on Amazon UK (with up to 800MB/s read speeds) for just £106.99, down from suggested retail price of £211 (Opens in a new tab). (Image credit: Crucial)

A keyboard case is by no means an essential purchase for the iPad — many people do perfectly fine without one — but if you’re considering your Apple tablet as a laptop replacement, or think you might want to use it to write from time to time Well, it’s a good investment. Amazon is currently having the Logictech Slim Folio iPad Keyboard Case for just £49.99 (down from £89.99) (Opens in a new tab), which is compatible with the “standard” seventh, eighth and ninth generation models. There is no touchpad, but get a Bluetooth mouse and that shouldn’t be a problem. (Image credit: Logitech)

It may “only” have an M1 processor, unlike the newer M2, however At $799.99, the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a great buy at Best Buy. (Opens in a new tab). For that money, you’re getting a modern tablet with a very large screen, and with iOS for making music now so mature, it might be able to serve as a laptop replacement. (Image credit: Apple)