iPhone 14 Cameras – Biggest Changes Rumored for New iPhones

List the iPhone’s strengths that you rate it among best phones To own it would probably put the cameras near the top of that list. So naturally, there’s a lot of focus on what Apple plans to do with iPhone 14 cameras when their new phones arrive in the fall.

Apple didn’t tell us anything – the company is notorious for keeping a close eye on unannounced products. But leakers, analysts, and other Apple watchers aren’t too cautious. A good number of iPhone 14 camera rumors have surfaced ahead of a possible launch date in the fall, which gives us a pretty good idea of ​​what to expect from the new models.

As with so many iPhone 14 rumors, it looks like the most significant changes are coming on iPhone 14 Pro models, most notably a significant improvement in the main camera on Apple’s high-end phones. But you can expect some improvements for the standard iPhone 14 as well that should once again have these phones vying for the title. The best camera phone.

Note that the rumors at this point are largely focused on camera hardware, because that’s the kind of information Apple analysts can get from the company’s supply chain. Software improvements, such as Cinema Mode Apple added as part of last year iPhone 13 Release, it should leak close to iPhone 14 release dateIf the previous iPhone rumors are anything to go by.

With that said, here’s a closer look at the biggest rumored changes to the iPhone 14 cameras and what those moves might mean for photos and videos on your mobile phone.

1. The biggest main camera of the iPhone 14 Pro

Easily the biggest camera change coming to the iPhone 14 lineup includes the main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both Pro . phones are expected to be used 48MP sensors for their main wide camera. This would be a huge improvement over current 12MP cameras iPhone 13 Pro Models. Indeed, this would mark a significant change for Apple overall, as the company has used a 12-megapixel camera as the main lens on the iPhone since 2015.

Most Apple watchers expect this change to be limited to Pro models, with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max (or iPhone 14 Plus, if you believe the rumors about a different name for Apple’s low-priced 6.7-inch phone) switch to the same 12MP sensors as before. Actually, have a look at iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro Rumors suggest that most of the big changes are for the Apple Pro phones.

Dummy iPhone 14 Pro Max unit (left) compared to iPhone 13 Pro Max (Image credit: Unbox Therapy/YouTube)

The increased megapixels on the iPhone 14 Pro’s main cameras will allow the phone to capture high-resolution shots with greater detail. It will also give photo professionals more work and manipulation when editing photos, which could indicate a more feature-rich professional mode for the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera app.

But there are other implications for the 48MP main camera besides resolution. For example, Apple can switch to pixel binning, where pixels are combined together. On darker settings, this allows the built-in pixels to capture more light and reduce noise. The end result will be better low-light photography, albeit at the expense of resolution.

Another essential thing about the 48MP sensor as the iPhone 14 Pro’s main camera – it will pave the way for Apple Pro phones to capture 8K video. Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro excels at 4K video recording at 60 frames per second. The high-resolution sensor removes the hardware limitation of 8K video capture, and will allow the upcoming iPhone to match video recording features of some Android phones such as Samsung Galaxy S22.

iPhone 14 Pro CAD rendering (left) vs. iPhone 13 Pro (Image credit: AppleTrack)

Another impact of Apple’s switch to a 48MP main sensor is beyond photo capabilities. Apple will need to increase the size of the viewfinder to accommodate the larger sensor. This means a larger, thicker camera bump on iPhone 14 Pro models – a change Leaked plans for the next phone Apparently backup.

2. Optimize front cameras for all iPhone 14 models

The iPhone 14 is not frozen when it comes to camera changes, but the most important rumor is about the front camera of the upcoming phone. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo confirms that the four iPhone 14 models will get an upgraded selfie cameraWith an improved 12MP TrueDepth camera that debuted with the iPhone 11 lineup.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / Ian Zelbo)

Specifically, Kuo expects the aperture on the iPhone 14’s front camera to increase, from f/2.2 to f/1.9. This should allow more light and create cleaner images when taking selfies or starting FaceTime conversations. Speaking of FaceTime improvements, Kuo also believes that the front camera will get autofocus built in, resulting in clearer video on calls.

Additionally, the new front camera tends to feature a 6-element lens, which is an improvement over the 5-element lens used in current iPhones. As we learned when iPhone 12 Switched to a 7-element lens from a 6-element lens, the more elements, the better the image quality. Specifically, the additional element can correct distortion and aberrations in the image for a better overall shot.

3. No periscope style zoom lens

We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but a big iPhone 14 camera rumor is dealing with a feature Not Coming to Pro models. Early rumors had suggested that Apple might switch to a periscope-style telephoto lens on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This design would pave the way for Apple to increase the optical zoom on its phones, making the iPhone better able to compete with Samsung’s flagship phones.

Now, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra It is the undisputed king of zoom, thanks to two telephoto lenses that offer 3x and 10x optical zoom respectively. With the help of the software, these lenses can also support 100x distance zoom for ridiculously close shots. (You’ll need to place the S22 Ultra on a tripod to reduce any blur from handling the phone.) The iPhone 13 Pro, with its 3x magnification, has a hard time keeping up. Just take a look at these zoom shots of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in action.

A periscope-style lens is still on its way to future iPhones — not just the iPhone 14 Pro. Kuo expects to arrive next yearand other iPhone leakers now support that claim, especially with word from Apple’s supply chain that the final design of the iPhone 14 Pro does not include a periscope lens.

4. iPhone 14 Ultra HD Camera Autofocus

Here’s an old rumor that doesn’t get much attention these days, but as far as we know, it’s still on the table for a potential iPhone 14 camera improvement. The ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max could add autofocus.

If true, that would reflect a feature Apple added to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max ultra-wide lenses. It could also pave the way for the standard iPhone 14 to adopt the macro mode that is currently supported by the ultra-wide lenses on Apple’s Pro models.

(Image credit: Apple)

These rumors actually date back to before the iPhone 13 was released when Ming-Chi Kuo — yes, once again — pitched the world to the vector autofocus feature on the iPhone 13 Pro’s ultra-high-resolution camera. Ku said at that time The feature will then be added to other Apple phones with iPhone 14. The first part of this prediction came true last fall. Let’s see if the second part holds up this year.