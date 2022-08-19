iPhone 14 Pre-Orders – Rumored Date and Pricing for All New iPhones

The iPhone 14 It can appear for the first time within days. New rumors indicate that the next Apple event It will start on Wednesday, September 7th. If accurate, that means iPhone 14 pre-orders could start as early as Friday, September 9.

Apple’s keynote in September is one of the most anticipated tech events of the year. Even if you don’t plan on upgrading to the iPhone 14, Apple’s next keynote will sway potential iPhone shoppers as it likely leads to a new wave. iPhone 13 deals. It is also rumored that Apple has discontinued its iPhone mini line due to poor sales, which if true could lead to a quick sale on iPhone minis.

Last but not least, reports indicate that iPhone 14 Pro And the iPhone 14 Max Everyone could see the $100 price hike.

We still expect the iPhone 14 for pre-orders to sell out quickly. So we’re putting together the latest iPhone 14 news along with our expectations for the first kinds of deals we expect to see once Apple’s keynote speech is over.

iPhone 14 Pre-Orders – Expected Prices

the official iPhone 14 price It wouldn’t even be known to Apple’s keyword. However, we’ve heard that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 will start at $799, while the new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max will start at $899.

Consistent rumor indicates that iPhone 14 Pro models You will see a $100 increase in price. This means that the iPhone 14 Pro will start at $1,099, while the iPhone 14 Max will start at $1,199.

If you buy your phone in advance or unlocked, that’s a huge bill to swallow. Unlike that, Verizon phone deals And the AT&T Phone Deals At least $800 will be deducted from each phone if you purchase your new device via a monthly installment program.

iPhone 14 pre-orders – predictions

Practically every major carrier will pre-order iPhone 14 after Apple’s keynote. Here are the iPhone 14 pre-order deals we can expect to see.

iPhone 14 Impact – Which iPhones will see price cuts?

(Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

Apple has a track record of discontinuing or lowering the price of some iPhones during its September keynote. Last year, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11 received a $100 price cut after Apple unveiled the iPhone 13. We expect the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini to get $100 price cuts this year. The iPhone 12 could then drop to $599, while the iPhone 11 would stop.

iPhone 13: From $799 to $699

From $799 to $699 iPhone 13 mini: From $699 to $599

From $699 to $599 iPhone 12: From $699 to $599

next one: that’s it iPhone 14 specifications Based on all the rumors and leaks so far.