Following today’s launch of the iPhone 15 series, a few of our website readers reached out to highlight that the devices support USB-C to Ethernet adapters, allowing for a wired internet connection with faster download speeds than Wi-Fi.
Apple confirmed this information in a Support document Last week, with USB to Ethernet adapters listed as compatible with iPhone 15 models. When your iPhone is connected with an Ethernet cable, a hidden Ethernet menu appears in the Settings app with IP-related information and various configuration options.
One reader told us that an iPhone 15 Pro connected to an Ethernet network achieved a peak download speed of over 800Mbps in a speed test.
While this is one of the different smart ways in which the USB-C port can be used in the iPhone 15 models, we should know that previous iPhones with a Lightning connector also support Ethernet with an adapter. However, we decided to highlight this information as a useful tip because it is gaining attention.
All four iPhone 15 models launched today in the US and more than 40 other countries.
Popular stories
Apple releases iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1 with bug fixes, in addition to iOS 17.0.2 for iPhone 15 models
Apple today released iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1 updates for iPhone and iPad, adding bug fixes to the new software. The iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1 updates come just days after Apple released iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. The software, released 21A340, can be downloaded to eligible iPhones and iPads over the air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. there…
iPhone 15 models feature new settings to strictly prevent charging beyond 80%
All iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models feature a new battery status setting that prevents devices from charging more than 80% at all times when enabled, The Verge’s Allison Johnson confirmed during a Q&A session today. The new setting is separate from the pre-existing Optimized Battery Charging feature on iPhones, which intelligently delays charging by more than 80% until…
Emojis coming to a future iOS 17 update include Shaking Head, Brown Mushroom, Lime, Phoenix, and more
While Apple was announcing new iPhone models last week, the Unicode Consortium officially approved new emoji characters that are set to be added to smartphones starting in 2024. Mockup of new emoji from Emojipedia Unicode 15.1 approved emoji includes a phoenix Lemons and edible mushrooms, shaking the head vertically (as in a “yes” gesture), shaking the head horizontally (as in a “no” gesture), and breaking…
Apple explains why the iPhone 15 Pro Max is limited to 5x optical zoom
In an interview with Numerama’s Nicholas Lelouch, John McCormack, Apple’s vice president of camera software engineering, explained why the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s quad-prism lens system is limited to 5x optical zoom, instead of 10x as on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The interview is in French, so the quotes below are computer translated. Apple says that the Telephoto lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max features…
