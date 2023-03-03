iPhone 15 Pro could feature unified solid-state storage and a mute button instead of a toggle

Multiple rumors have indicated that a few design changes are coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro‌‌ Max, but one that hasn’t been revealed yet is the possibility that the volume controls will be on the side of the device one. Combined rocker button.



As noted before YouTuber ZoneOfTech on TwitterApple typically uses pins to attach each button to the chassis, but in the latest renders based on leaked CAD drawings of the iPhone 15 Pro, the pins are only shown in a single indentation where the volume buttons are normally located. In contrast, CAD-based renderings of the regular iPhone 15 show two separate holes with four pins in total.

In the course of making their concept of the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ based on the leaked CADs, ZoneOfTech has become “100% sure” that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ will feature one long unified button for volume instead of two separate buttons. Additionally, ZoneOfTech is pretty sure that “the mute switch will also convert to a single push button, instead of the up and down toggle we have now.”

Almost 100% sure that the iPhone 15 Pro will have a single volume button, rather than two separate buttons. While making our iPhone 15 Pro concept, we found that Apple used pins on each of the two volume buttons. iPhone 15 Pro CAD only shows two pins on a taller volume button. pic.twitter.com/KzkpS9fYBB

— Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) March 2, 2023

Rumors suggest that Apple is using solid-state buttons with haptic feedback to control power and volume in upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models, and it’s starting to look like one unified solid-state button that will detect touch at the top (“up”) and bottom (“down”) ), and the mute button will replace the classic switch.

It’s unclear how the new tactile buttons will work throughout the cases, especially if they require direct tactile contact. Likewise, solutions will be needed to accommodate device recovery in situations where the iPhone may not work as expected. On the plus side, solid-state button technology can improve dust and water protection, as it does not require a physical pressure mechanic, but does require additional hardware inside the ‌iPhone‌.

Apple is rumored to be adding two additional Taptic Engines to the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models to power the solid-state buttons. (Existing ‌iPhone‌ models have a single Taptic Engine for haptic feedback.) Regular ‌iPhone 15‌ models are expected to retain mechanical buttons.

Unified mute switch and volume buttons on the iPhone‌ 3GS (Image credit: iFixit

The original iPhone‌ featured an externally unified rocker button, or a single long button raised at either end. This button design has remained on the iPhone‌ 3G and iPhone‌ 3GS. For the ‌iPhone‌ 4, the rocker button was replaced with two round buttons, which were eventually changed to separate, longer disk-shaped buttons on the ‌iPhone‌ 6. Differences in the shape of the disk were used until the iPhone 14.

Do you have a preference button? Let us know in the comments. And for more information on what to expect from the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models, check out our dedicated roundup with all the rumors.