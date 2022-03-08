iPhone SE 2022: For people who only want an iPhone

James Martin / CNET



Since its introduction in 2007, the iPhone from Apple has been known as a premium device, at an affordable price. But in Apple’s “Performance Sneak” event on March 8The company is expected to turn its attention to its less expensive smartphone instead: iPhone SE.

Unlike $699 iPhone 13 or $1099 iPhone 13 Pro MaxiPhone SE isn’t meant to impress with high-end features like Ultra bright screensAnd the room sensor laser or macro photography As much as it was supposed to satisfy at a much lower $399.

“The first iPhone SE was a huge success with many customers who loved the unique combination of compact size, high performance and affordable price,” said Phil Schiller, former Apple chief marketing officer, He said in a press release When the latest iteration was announced two years ago.

Apple didn’t wave a hand about what This is the next iPhone SE You will have, but it is expected to support 5G wireless as a standout feature. This may seem like old news to anyone who has been carrying a 5G phone for the past couple of years. But it may tempt people who may refrain from buying a phone that costs the same price Average month rent.

“It’s an iPhone for people who don’t want all the bells and whistles – they just need a phone, and that’s what sets it apart,” said the CCS Insight analyst. Ben Wood.

He added that part of Apple’s success over the years has come from offering a range of products that deliver what a diverse group of people want. “Not all Apple buyers feel they need to have their own cutting edge,” he said. “They just want an iPhone.”

The potential Apple iPhone SE upgrade comes at a time of international turmoil. The company’s event will be broadcast from its headquarters in California, some 6,000 miles from Ukraine, the country that has been the epicenter of Europe’s largest war since World War II. The fighting caused by Russia’s unprovoked invasion comes while the world is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus continues to spread amid global vaccination efforts, infecting more than 52 million people last month alone, killing more than a quarter of a million. Business leaders, who have passed supply chain nightmares, employee health and increase inflationThey say they are still not sure when life will return to normal.

5G payment

The new iPhone SE is not expected to be Apple’s only product announcement on Tuesday. The company has also been rumored to be preparing new iPads with updated designs, faster chips, and Possible wireless charging support. In addition, his Mac Mini is expected to be updated, and $699 for PC This is slightly smaller than a coffee table book, which is designed to connect to a separate monitor, keyboard and mouse.

But the iPhone SE may attract some of the most attention when the event is over, by representing not only the lowest-cost iPhone, but also the company’s latest lineup to run on 5G wireless.

Apple executives have repeatedly said they believe many people still need to upgrade to the new wireless standard, as phone companies have invested billions in network upgrades, new cell towers, and other efforts. To make technology work.

Cell carriers are also Turning off old 3G networksIt was introduced even before the first iPhone appeared. Most people have moved from 3G over the years — carriers say a fraction of their network traffic comes from 3G devices now — but some people who keep their old phones will have to upgrade.

“It’s not about the price point – it’s the recognition that there is a segment of the market that has an emergency phone or doesn’t have a love affair with their smartphone as other people do,” he said.Carolina MilaneseAnalyst at Creative Strategies. She noted that Apple has also been offering free software updates to iPhone owners for much longer than its competitors, which in turn has helped keep older phones in circulation as manual or secondary devices.

It all may add up to another moment so Apple’s iPhone SE shines even more.

To find out more about the rumored iPhone SE 2022, Here’s how it compares to the SE 2020. Plus, Is the SE 2020 still a good deal in 2022? And if you’re curious about what else Apple might be in store for this week, check it out Our roundup of the latest iOS 15.4 rumors.