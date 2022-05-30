Iran seizes two Greek oil tankers in Gulf waters

The Liberian-flagged ‘Ice Energy’ tanker transfers crude oil from the Iranian ship ‘Lana’ (formerly ‘Pegas’) on May 29, 2022, from Kristos on the Greek island of Avia. Angelos DisorderGenesis / AFP

Tensions have risen again in the Gulf region. On Friday, May 27, Tehran’s ideological army captured two oil tankers flying with the Greek flag near its territorial waters after Iran refueled after a helicopter operation by the navy of the Revolutionary Guards. Terminal at Basra.

These tests, such as Tehran’s retaliation after the capture of Iranian oil in the Mediterranean by Greek authorities, also illustrate Russia’s role in transporting Iranian crude oil, a ship of Russian descent that was seized by Athens. Both Tehran and Moscow are under international sanctions.

Condemns “Acts similar to theft”, Greek diplomacy Is Called for the immediate release of the ships and their crew and warned that they would be impounded “Particularly negative effects” Bilateral relations and Iran’s relations with the European Union (EU).

The Revolutionary Guard, responsible for the arrests, accused the tankers of violating – unspecified – navigation rules. Website close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, NewsTehran had warned a few hours earlier on Friday morning that it was planning to take over “Penalties” Greece accuses Iran of aiding US seizure of Iranian oil aboard a ship named by Iranian authorities a month ago Lana, And Tehran demands ownership.

The ship changed identity six times

On May 25, Greek maritime authorities announced the seizure of oil at the request of US justice in the name of sanctions imposed by Washington on Iran. The United States suspected that Lana 600,000 barrels of Iranian crude oil and sailing across the Mediterranean in hopes of finding a buyer for them.

Tehran responded harshly, calling for the seizure of the cargo“Example of theft”, According to the Iranian Maritime and Ports Organization. Iranian Foreign Minister summoned officials from the Greek embassy in Tehran and told the ship “Iran was under the banner of the Islamic Republic”.

Data from MarineTraffic, a marine activity monitoring platform, seems to be converting cargo at the same time. Lana In another vessel, the oil is confirmed to have been captured. The move, which appears to have accelerated Iranian retaliation, highlights the role of a fourth actor: Russia. Behavior Lana And questions about its identity are so common to ships operating in the shadows that the ship has changed identity six times since it was launched in 2003.

