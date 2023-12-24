Iran summons the Russian ambassador over the disputed islands in the Persian Gulf

This is the second time this year that Iran has summoned a Russian envoy to protest its statements regarding the disputed islands. Tehran summoned the Russian ambassador in July over a similar statement.

The diplomatic spat is a rare event between the two countries, which have deepened their ties since Moscow invaded Ukraine, with Iran supplying Russia with lethal drones that have been used to devastating effect there. Both countries have also been strong supporters of President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war.

In 2022, Iran summoned China's envoy over a similar joint statement with Arab countries.

Iran took control of the islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb after the withdrawal of British forces in 1971. It considers them an “integral” part of its territory. The UAE also claims the three islands and has long pushed for a negotiated solution.

The three islands dominate the route leading to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a major waterway through which about a fifth of the world's oil supplies pass.

Iran says the islands were part of the Persian states from ancient times until their occupation by the British in the early 20th century. It also says the agreement reached with Sharjah, one of the seven emirates in the UAE, gives it the right to administer Abu Musa and deploy troops there.

There is no such agreement on the other two islands. The UAE says that they were affiliated with the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah until Iran seized them by force days before the formation of the UAE Federation.