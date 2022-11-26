Irene Cara, the ’80s pop star behind the hits Fame and Flashdance, dies at 63





Oscar- and Grammy-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, best known for the hits “The Fame” and “Flashdance” in the early 1980s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63 years old.

Judith Moss said, “Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene.” tweet Announcing the death of the singer. I will read every single one of them and know she will smile from heaven. Her fans have adored her.

“She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live on forever through her music and films.”

Kara died at her home in Florida. Moss’ statement stated that the cause of death was unknown.

When she was young, Cara appeared on TV’s “Electric Company” before starring as a teen in the films “Aaron Loves Angela” and “Sparkle.”

Her breakthrough came in the 1980 Coco Hernandez musical “Fame”, about the High School for the Performing Arts in New York. She had a hit record with the movie’s title song, and another with “Out Here on My Own”. She was nominated for a Golden Globe and two Grammy Awards that year.

Three years later, Cara co-wrote the lyrics to Flashdance… What a Feeling, another radio hit that won her an Oscar for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female.

She had a few other hits, including “Why Me” and “Breakdance”. She has also acted in movies like “City Heat” with Burt Reynolds and Clint Eastwood, “DC Cab” with Mr. T, and “Certain Fury” with Tatum O’Neal.