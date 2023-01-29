Is Elon Musk about to hand Twitter over to Mr Beast?

Is there another change in ownership of the business? Twitter?

Social media users speculate about Elon Musk and the ability to deliver it to YouTubers mr monsterafter the couple began changing their usernames this week.

It all started last month, when Mr. Beast showed interest in becoming the CEO of the platform.

Last December, Mr. Best wrote, “Can I be the new CEO of Twitter?”

Musk did little to quell the speculation by writing, “Not at all.”

Participation For our free weekly Indy100 newsletter

Now, things have taken another turn after Mr. Beast changed his Twitter bio, updating it from, “I want to make the world a better place before I die.”

It was first changed to “Twitter Official CEO”, and now it reads: “Twitter Super Official CEO”.

Change came at the same time Musk changed his name on the site – and found himself unable to change it back.

Can we really see the YouTuber responsible for Twitter? Getty/Mr. Priest

Twitter CEO edited his name to ‘Mr. He tweeted’ and deleted his bio, before taking to the platform on Wednesday (January 25) to express that “Twitter won’t let me change it again.”

While many are speculating about Mr. Best looking to try and buy the platform, others instead believe that there is a YouTube video on the way that will explain everything.

TNA Kirsh posted a tweet speculating that a clip titled “I Became CEO of Twitter for a Day” or something similar is on the way — and Mr. Beast himself loved it.

Whatever happens, be sure to watch this space.

Since Musk acquired Twitter in 2022 He has made some big changes to the social media platform, Including adding different timelines, similar to Instagram and TikTok.

Now users have a For You page and a Following page so they can discover new tweets from people they don’t follow or switch to a timeline of only tweets from people they do follow – but Here’s how to fix it.

Share your opinion in our democratic news. Click the vote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.