Is it just me? Or has shopping turn into totally joyless? asks SARAH VINE

My grandmother, God rest her, took her time buying. There would be two supermarket lists, a single for Sainsbury’s (basics) and a person for Marks & Spencer (luxuries), as well as a listing for the butcher, the baker and so on.

It was the antithesis of the get-and-go society we have develop into so employed to. Be it a pair of sneakers or a lamb chop, retail was a gradual, deemed course of action. The strategy of speedy fashion would have been anathema to her.

A single of the unexpected facet-outcomes of the pandemic has been the return of granny browsing. It is now not possible to pop into Zara for the duration of your lunch hour, or glance at Primark on your way property. Searching has develop into a prolonged, aware process that involves nearly navy organizing and focus.

Sarah Vine argues shopping has grow to be joyless, admitting she fears the suggestions may perhaps not be good for business enterprise. Pictured: Westfield, east London

In some techniques, this is very awesome. I’m all for a far more conscious solution to consumerism. But it is not devoid of its frustrations. Covid has spawned a total new breed of jobsworths across the board, but none a lot more terrifying than the shop bouncer.

Presiding over the social-distancing queue like a Roman emperor surveying the arena, the shop bouncer has the electrical power to make everyday living-or-dying selections. The other working day I tried using to join the queue for Paperchase 20 minutes prior to it shut, only to be expelled on the grounds that I experienced remaining it much too late.

Even if you do control to slip earlier, it is fairly joyless. Never contact the merchandise, never dilly-dally, walk this way, walk that way, use this doorway not that doorway, sanitise your palms, put on these gloves, wipe this take care of.

All quite reasonable, I’m guaranteed. But there’s just something about it that tends to make 1 feel considerably less like a shopper and far more like a legal. And that, I concern, isn’t fantastic for organization.