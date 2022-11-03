Is it time to bring back the COVID-19 mask rules? Experts say counties are lagging, but chances of infection are ‘really high right now’

In the wake of the increased spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and the shocking flu season, many are questioning and debating whether it is time to bring back mask mandates. However, online misinformation and the lack of a coordinated public health response have left people confused about the correct course of action.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said last week It won’t allow any more states to hide of children in schools after a court ruling was issued regarding the government’s decision to drop and prevent these mandates.

Despite the recent rise in the number of respiratory viruses, influenza and COVID-19 across Canada, Prime Minister Smith said mask disguising was having a “harmful effect” on children’s mental health.

The harmful effects of covering up on mental health and children’s development and education in the classroom are well understood, and we must turn the page on what has been a very difficult time for children, along with their parents and teachers.Alberta Premier Daniel Smith

On the other hand, many public health experts in provinces like Ontario and British Columbia still maintain their position that disguising enclosed spaces with huge crowds offers vital protection from COVID-19.

What experts and provinces say

This was recently stated by the former head of the scientific advisory for COVID-19 in Ontario, Dr. Fahd Razak It’s time to bring back the mask mandates Ontario is seeing an increase in new BQ.1 and BQ1.1 Omicron sub variants in the province.

Dr. Razak, an internist at St Michael’s Hospital, said the health system is under tremendous stress typically seen at the height of bad flu season.

“Personally, I would say the standards that require something like mask authorization are clearly in place here,” said Razak, an internist at St Michael’s Hospital.

‘To whoever says, ‘Let’s not do that,’ I will ask, ‘What is the alternative at this point?’ How do we maintain a system that has very little capacity, and how do we keep it running through the winter? “

The story continues

According to UofT Associate Professor Dr. Tara Moriarty, the Canadian COVID Risk Index Released last Friday shows the effects of COVID in wastewater across Canada have nearly tripled in the past two weeks.

Moriarty says this data shows that the number of infected people in Canada is currently 18 times higher than the number of people infected last year at the same time.

“This means that about 1 in 24 to 1 in 34 people in Canada are currently infected,” she said.

“This is why it is so important not only to wear masks, but also to avoid crowded enclosed spaces….for everyone. Your chances of catching COVID are very high right now,” she wrote in her latest post. tweet. “Also, even if you are not concerned about contracting COVID yourself, about half of the people in Canada are medically at risk of contracting COVID, due to age or underlying health conditions. Or they live with someone else,” she added.

University of Toronto associate professor and expert pediatrician and pathologist Anna Banerjee agree that given the rise in respiratory virus cases and hospital overcrowding, the correct measure would be to return the masks.

“Yes, sure yes,” she wrote in an email to: Yahoo News Canada.

All experts unanimously agree that masking with bivalent booster shots can help reduce cases and relieve stress on hospitals.

Public health advisory on charge of Toronto city website He also advised that keeping up with vaccinations and wearing a high-quality, well-groomed mask can reduce the spread of COVID-19 and influenza.

“Respiratory Proliferation Evidence” notice sent by the city:

We can protect ourselves from COVID-19 and respiratory viruses with some simple steps:

stay informed With your vaccinations including the fall of COVID-19 booster And the flu vaccine When you qualify for the best protection against severe illness from COVID-19 and the flu.

Socialize outdoors when possible – outside is less dangerous than indoors.

Wear high quality, well-fitting clothes mask, especially indoors, and depending on the place and situation. The use of masks in indoor public places is highly recommended, especially if you are near people who are at higher risk or have a health condition.

Stay home if you are sick or have symptomsEven if it is light.

if you own symptomsGet tested for COVID-19 and treatment or treatment If you are eligible.

Wash or sanitize your hands often, etc.

The health care system in Ontario is under enormous pressure

According to the latest reports, Emergency rooms across the county had to close for hours due to to pressure. Doctors believe the recent surge in COVID-19 admissions and flu admissions has created the “perfect storm” in hospitals — with wait times of 20 hours or more.

According to the official Health Canada’s websiteLast week, more than 21,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country.

The Canada COVID Risk Index It also states that about 7,000 people were admitted to hospitals with COVID in the past week across Canada. Data shows that in an already overburdened system, 12 percent of hospital beds are unavailable due to COVID-19 patients.

Moriarty also noted that although we hear that COVID is improving, the statistics say otherwise.

“The number of COVID hospital admissions last week was 6,962. However, the average weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations in Canada since the start of COVID was 3,032. This data clearly shows that the number of COVID hospital admissions in Canada this week is double what It has been during the whole pandemic in Canada so far.”

“Even if you differentiate between admitted patients who actually had COVID (‘with’ cases) and patients admitted with COVID (‘with’ cases), we still get a number 1.7 times higher than what we’ve seen before.”

Many emergency hospitals are reporting high patient numbers and long waiting times, with children’s hospitals in particular reporting high demand.

University of Toronto professor and epidemiologist Dr. David Fisman recently published a note sent by McMaster Children’s Hospital (MCH) on Twitter.

The memo clearly states that the inpatient occupancy rate is close to 135 percent and that the critical and emergency care department faces “severe challenges”.

As a result, MCH is adopting various mitigation measures – effective on November 4 – such as reducing the number of same-day pedestrian surgeries when only one case is accepted per day.

The hospital is seeking volunteers across all maternal and child health programs to assist teams in the hospital as they look into screening for transfer of young adults and adolescents to other hospitals under the Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) framework.

Two days ago, Fisman released another UHN’s Crucial Twitter Note Which reported that Toronto General Hospital is undergoing critical care bed alert, which means CVICU, CICU and MSICU have all reached their total bed capacity.

The memo also said the hospital has capped the number of people to keep all critical care beds open and safely operating.

UHN has asked its employees to “avoid” accepting admissions from other hospitals that require a critical bed and to stop sending patients to the emergency department.

Recently, officials at CHEO, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa, painted a stark picture From the emergency room, they said, the past few months have been the busiest in the hospital’s history.

The hospital is doing well with pediatric units seeing an occupancy of 134 percent while the pediatric intensive care unit is 124 percent. CHEO President and CEO Alex Munther said the emergency department visits an average of 229 patients per day while it was built for 150.

Moreover, earlier last week, Toronto Hospital for Sick Children reported Wait times of up to 12 hours due to unreasonably high patient numbers.

Experts are trying to raise awareness and fight online misinformation

Files from the Canadian Press