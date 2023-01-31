Is Jim Harbaugh still playing for the Broncos?

USA Today Sports

Jim Harbaugh hasn’t yet said, “I He won’t be a Denver coach. Although we know from experience that this does not matter.

What we do know is that Harbaugh did a virtual interview with the Broncos, and announced afterward that he would be residing in Michigan. Then he met face-to-face with Broncos CEO Greg Benner in Ann Arbor, not in Denver.

The fact that Penner went to Harbaugh and not the other way around is significant. He suggests that the Broncos go after Harbaugh, not the other way around.

A source familiar with the Denver research suggested sleeping with one eye open to the possibility of Harbaugh taking the job. There is clearly, or perhaps the key word is “was”, a common interest. Harbaugh wouldn’t have met Penner after Harbaugh said he would stay if he wasn’t still interested.

It is unclear where all this stands now. Is it about money? Is it about control? Is it about the quarterback?

Regardless, Harbaugh currently has a few things on the horizon at Michigan, ranging from an NCAA investigation based on allegations that he wasn’t honest with investigators to ongoing confusion over the rather quick departure of co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss under circumstances that remain very vague and very confusing. Without knowing what Weiss was doing, there is no way of knowing if the actions would implicate anyone else in any way.

So is there any way Harpo could end up leaving Michigan for Denver? Not impossible. Until the Broncos are hired, Harbaugh could theoretically be the guy.