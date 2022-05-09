May 9, 2022

ISIS has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed 11 Egyptian soldiers

Rusty Knowles May 9, 2022 2 min read

Saturday’s attack on a military hydraulic pumping station in Sinai was the deadliest in years for the Egyptian military.

The Islamic State (IS) jihadist group was blamed on Sunday by its propaganda organization Amaq for the attack that killed eleven Egyptian army personnel in Sinai the previous day. This was one of the highest numbers ever recorded by Egyptian forces on their soil over the years.

The attack on a military hydraulic pumping station on the Desert Peninsula, which was full of extremist cells, some of which pledged allegiance to IS, provoked waves of protest abroad. The African Union, Paris, Washington or Khartoum have all condemned an act.TerroristEgyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has promisedThe determination of the country and its military to eradicate terrorism cannot be defeated“.

In February 2018, the military and police launched an extensive operation.Anti-terrorismIn the Sinai but also in the western desert, between the Nile Valley and the border with Libya. In Sinai, the attacks are particularly concentrated on one point: the oil and gas pipelines that supply Israel and Jordan.

The army periodically reports that jihadists have been killed in the area. In all, more than a thousand jihadists and dozens of members of the security forces have been killed, according to official figures – but no independent report has been found and North Sinai has been closed to journalists.

The last major bombing in Cairo took place just before May 2020, targeting the Giza pyramids in the southwest of the capital, injuring 17 people a month before Egypt hosted the African Cup of Nations. Football nations.

