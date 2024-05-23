Israel-Hamas war. Hostage-taking video, Jewish state outraged… latest news

Earlier this Thursday, May 23, 2024, the AFP team reported Israeli attacks in the Rafah sector (south), while witnesses noted intense bombings in Gaza City, the north of the territory devastated by more than seven months of war.

Israeli soldiers continue their pressure on the ground “Against Hamas Targets”With Washington’s tolerance it now considers surgery “Highly targeted and limited”While expressing concern about the fate of civilians there.

By entering eastern Rafah with their tanks, the army took control of the Palestinian side of the crossing point with Egypt, the main gateway for humanitarian aid, and then closed it.

Since then, aid deliveries have almost stopped, according to the UN, which 1.1 million Palestinians face in Gaza. “Disastrous Hunger Levels”.

The video of the hostages was released

The families of five Israeli soldiers held hostage in Gaza on Wednesday 22 May 2024 authorized the media to broadcast images showing the moment they were captured on October 7 at a military base.

In just 3 minutes of the two-hour video shot on Go-Pro by Hamas commandos, the young women, some with bloodied faces, can be seen sitting on the floor in their pajamas, according to the families. Tied behind their backs by their captors, their gaze was menacing and pleading.

Later, they were taken away in an army jeep, under the screams of Hamas men and in the background of gunfire.

Broadcasting of these films should indicate “180 Degree Turn” According to 24-year-old Sasha Ariev, sister of one of the soldiers, Karina Ariev, the government decision.

“The images reveal the violent, humiliating and traumatic treatment the women endured on the day they were abducted”Hostage Families Forum said in a press release.

They are going “Reinforce my resolve to fight with all my might until Hamas is eliminated and make sure that what we saw tonight never happens again.”Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded on his Telegram account.

Video “It lasts 3 minutes and 10 seconds and has been edited and censored to avoid the most disturbing scenes, such as the large number of young men and women murdered at the Nahal Oz site. […] as well as many scenes of extreme brutality »Refers to the press release.

Israel was furious after recognizing Palestine

Israel was not angered after Thursday’s decision by three European countries to recognize Palestine, as fighting continues in the Gaza Strip between its army and Palestinian Hamas, where bombings continue.

Spain, Ireland and Norway announced Wednesday that they would jointly recognize a Palestinian state, hoping to lead other countries to do the same, a two-state solution, according to Madrid. “at risk”.

The recognition is seen as a diplomatic victory for Mahmoud Abbas’s Palestinian Authority, while the state of Palestine has been recognized by 142 of the UN’s 193 member states, mainly non-Western countries.

This is a new setback for Israel, which cannot digest this position of European countries. Israel will not remain silent on this issue.Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced the invitation of the ambassadors of Spain, Ireland and Norway, recalling the advice of the Israeli ambassadors in these three countries.

Colombia to open embassy in Ramallah

Colombia will open an embassy in Ramallah in the Palestinian Territories, Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Murillo announced Wednesday.

“President (Gustavo) Pedro instructed the establishment of a Colombian embassy in Ramallah. This will be our next step.”Mr. Murillo told reporters, without giving further details.

In October, Mr. Pedro had already declared. “In recent years Colombia had recognized Palestine as a state. […] And we are sure that more countries will recognize Palestine..

“In the context of the Oslo Accords, the UN agreed to a two-state solution, so it is imperative to recognize Palestine as a state in its own right.”The minister further commented.

In early May, President Pedro announced the severing of diplomatic ties with Israel, calling in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. “Genocide” In his battle in Gaza.

Responsibility for humanitarian assistance

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday urged Egypt to do everything possible to ensure the smooth flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip as food and medicine piled up on the Palestinian border with Egypt.

Speaking during a congressional hearing before a House of Representatives committee, the US diplomatic chief announced that the Rafah crossing point, located at the southern tip of the Gaza Strip, has been blocked since the Israeli army captured it. Enclave as part of its full siege on 7 May.

“Therefore, we must find a way to ensure that aid crossing Rafah can do so safely. We strongly urge our Egyptian partners to do everything they can to ensure aid flows smoothly.”Anthony Blinken told MPs.

Macron and Saudi prince discuss Gaza

Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed their deep concern earlier Wednesday. “Disastrous humanitarian situation in Gaza” and reiterated their opposition to the Israeli attack on the town of Rafah.

During a phone interview — en route from the presidential plane to New Caledonia — the two insisted “The need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire” in Gaza, Elysee said in a press release.

In the south of the Gaza Strip, Israel launched ground operations in parts of Rafah on May 7 despite opposition from the international community, including its major US ally, which worries that more than a million civilians are trapped in the city.

Both leaders highlighted “need” to Lebanon “Get Out of the Crisis” Political and Elected A “A President capable of leading the country on the path of essential reforms”And “It marked their determination to continue their efforts with their partners in this direction”.