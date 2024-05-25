Israel intends to resume talks this week, an Israeli official says

An Israeli official told AFP on Saturday May 25 that Israel was present“”Purpose” Negotiations for the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip should resume from October 7. “There is an intention to start the discussion again this week,” he said.The official said on condition of anonymity. In early May, indirect talks between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas via Qatar, Egypt and the United States failed to reach an agreement. Follow our live stream.

Two Lebanese Hezbollah fighters were killed in an Israeli strike in Syria. “An Israeli drone fired two missiles at a Hezbollah car and truck near Al-Qusayr town…killing at least two Hezbollah fighters and wounding others”The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) reported that this was the third such attack in a week against the targets of this powerful Lebanese movement in Syria.

The Israeli army continues to bombard Rafah. The Rafah bombing continued on Saturday in defiance of an order issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to the Israeli army. It should stop its operations in this sector. South Africa capturedThe UN’s top court ordered Israel to keep open the Rafah crossing, which is essential for humanitarian aid to enter. For its part, Israel defended itself by saying it had not “It has not and will not carry out military operations in the Rafah area that create living conditions that lead to the total or partial destruction of Palestinian civilians.”.

Emmanuel Macron discusses the two-state solution. The French president welcomed the Qatari prime minister and the Saudi, Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers to the Elysee on Friday to discuss its implementation. “Two State Solutions”, or the possible state of Palestine alongside Israel, declared Elysee. Leaders also spoke “All levers actuated to reopen all crossing points” Explore this Palestinian territory and how “To increase and deepen their cooperation in humanitarian assistance”.