Israel is secretly targeting US lawmakers with an influence campaign over the Gaza war

Israel organized an influence campaign last year, targeting US lawmakers and the American public with pro-Israel messages, aimed at bolstering support for its actions in the war with Gaza, according to officials involved in the effort and documents related to the war. practical.

Four Israeli officials said the secret campaign was commissioned by the Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, a government body that links Jews around the world to the State of Israel. The ministry allocated about $2 million for the operation and hired Stoic, a political marketing firm in Tel Aviv, to carry it out, according to officials and documents.

The campaign began in October and remains active on the X platform. At its peak, hundreds of fake accounts posing as real Americans were used on X, Facebook, and Instagram to post pro-Israel comments. The accounts focused on American lawmakers, especially black and Democratic lawmakers, such as Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the House Minority Leader from New York, and Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia, with posts urging them to continue funding the Israeli military.

ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot, was used to create many of the posts. The campaign also created three English-language fake news websites featuring pro-Israel articles.