June 16, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Israeli army announces daily “tactical pause” for several hours in south of Gaza Strip

Israeli army announces daily “tactical pause” for several hours in south of Gaza Strip

Rusty Knowles June 16, 2024 1 min read

A 16-year-old boy was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Palestinian Ministry of Health This Saturday, a 16-year-old boy, Abdul Rahman Sultan Khattab, was shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank town of Beit Fourik, near Nablus.

Questioned by Agence France-Presse, a source within the Israeli military, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at one time, “Anti-terrorist operation in Nablus area, dozens of suspects throw stones at security forces, who respond with riot control devices and live ammunition”.

According to the official Palestinian organization WAFA, Two people were injured during the raid, a 45-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy who were shot in the thigh and taken to hospital. “Israeli forces enter town, fire live ammunition at residents”The press agency reports, citing residents.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 546 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials, and at least fourteen Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks or attacks, according to statistics.

Read the report |

See also  From Balaklia to Izum, on the way to Ukrainian restoration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Giorgia Meloni criticizes an “artificial controversy” about abortion

June 16, 2024 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

The empowering journey of Guillaume Pradoura, former RN and architect of Russian intervention in the European Parliament – Liberation

June 15, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Live – War in Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelensky in Switzerland for peace summit

June 15, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

5 min read

Complete gene insertion is now possible into human cells

June 16, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

US Open 2024: Rory McIlroy aims to exploit latest major opportunity after string of close wins

June 16, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Mozilla challenges Russian censorship and brings back Firefox extensions

June 16, 2024 Len Houle
4 min read

Israel declares a “tactical truce” in the southern Gaza Strip to allow more aid

June 16, 2024 Frank Tomlinson