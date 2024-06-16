Israeli army announces daily “tactical pause” for several hours in south of Gaza Strip

A 16-year-old boy was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Palestinian Ministry of Health This Saturday, a 16-year-old boy, Abdul Rahman Sultan Khattab, was shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank town of Beit Fourik, near Nablus.

Questioned by Agence France-Presse, a source within the Israeli military, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at one time, “Anti-terrorist operation in Nablus area, dozens of suspects throw stones at security forces, who respond with riot control devices and live ammunition”.

According to the official Palestinian organization WAFA, Two people were injured during the raid, a 45-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy who were shot in the thigh and taken to hospital. “Israeli forces enter town, fire live ammunition at residents”The press agency reports, citing residents.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 546 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials, and at least fourteen Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks or attacks, according to statistics.

