Israeli attacks on southern Gaza continued

June 13, 2024

Rusty Knowles June 13, 2024 2 min read

A ship carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza docked in Brest

The NGO Ship to Gaza, carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, docked in Brest on Wednesday on its way to the Palestinian Territory. “We want to challenge and break the illegal blockade of Gaza. We have other boats that will join us in the Mediterranean, and together, as a float, we will head towards Gaza.”The NGO’s media coordinator Fellipe Lopes explained.

Baptized HandelaNamed after Palestine’s iconic vessel, the roughly twenty-metre-long former fishing boat, which flies the Norwegian flag, is due to join three other ships loaded with humanitarian aid stranded in Turkey since April after Guinea-Bissau withdrew their flag.

Organizers of this “Freedom Flotilla” Gaza condemned “Pressure on Israel” This leads to the conclusion. The Handela According to the same source, it carries clothing, medicine and food, as well as a dozen crew members from seven nations. His arrival in Brest was greeted by a handful of activists from the CGT and the French Palestine Association waving Palestinian flags.

Departing Norway in early May, the cruise stopped in Malmö (Sweden) during the Eurovision Song Contest before making stops in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Ireland. After a stop in La Rochelle (Charente-Maritime), the ship is scheduled to stop in Spain, Portugal, Italy and Malta before sailing to Gaza in August.

