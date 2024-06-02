June 2, 2024

Israeli far-right ministers threaten to quit government

The Minister of National Defense views the Israeli proposed deal as a “victory for terrorism and a danger to Israel’s security”.

Far-right Israeli ministers threatened 1 this SaturdayR Benjamin Netanyahu will leave the government in June if he moves forward with a cease-fire deal in Gaza, including the release of hostages.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that Israel is proposing a new three-step road map towards a complete ceasefire, freeing hostages in the Gaza Strip where the Israeli army is fighting the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

“Victory to Terrorism”

In news on X, National Defense Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said his party would do so “dissolve the government” If agreement is reached, the proposal is qualified “Victory to Terrorism and Danger to Israel’s Security”. “Accepting such a treaty is not a complete victory, but a complete failure”he added.

said Bezalel Smodrich, Minister of Finance “We will not participate in a government that accepts the proposed plan.”. “We demand that the war continue until Hamas is destroyed and the hostages returned.”He said in X.

