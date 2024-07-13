July 13, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Backtracks on Key Israeli Concession in Ceasefire Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Backtracks on Key Israeli Concession in Ceasefire Talks

Frank Tomlinson July 13, 2024 2 min read


Jerusalem
CNN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has backed away from a key Israeli concession in ceasefire negotiations, demanding that militants be prevented from returning to northern Gaza during a potential ceasefire, an Israeli source familiar with the talks told CNN.

Israel had previously agreed to allow Palestinians unrestricted access to northern Gaza during a potential ceasefire, but the source said the prime minister told his negotiating team this week to demand that militants be prevented from entering northern Gaza as part of any ceasefire and hostage-taking deal.

The new demand is likely to undermine progress in the hostage negotiations, and raise further questions about Netanyahu’s commitment to the Israeli proposal for an agreement that has become the basis for detailed negotiations.

Last week, a US official told CNN that the framework agreement was “in place,” and an Israeli official said Netanyahu had allowed his negotiators to enter into detailed negotiations, suggesting a possible breakthrough. Talks resumed in the Qatari capital of Doha on Friday. Over the weekend, Hamas agreed to concede a key sticking point for Israel: that the Jewish state commit to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza before signing a deal.

But a statement A statement issued by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday cast doubt on whether the agreement would advance, setting out a number of “principles” that Israel was unwilling to abandon, including resuming fighting in Gaza “until all the war’s objectives are achieved.”

Israel launched its war on Gaza nine months ago, in response to a Hamas attack on October 7 that killed 1,200 people and captured more than 250, according to Israeli authorities. The war left large swaths of the territory unrecognizable, displaced nearly all of its population and killed more than 38,000 people, according to the health ministry there. Israel had said it would not end the war until all hostages were released and Hamas was eliminated.

See also  The Pentagon: Ukraine is using a missile system to strike Russian command posts

CNN has contacted the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office for comment.

Previous report by CNN’s Nadine Ibrahim, Ibrahim Dahman, Eugenia Youssef and Tim Lister.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

America’s Allies Move From Denial to Bargaining Over Trump’s Return
7 min read

America’s Allies Move From Denial to Bargaining Over Trump’s Return

July 12, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
6.6-magnitude earthquake hits off Vancouver Island, aftershocks reported – KIRO 7 News Seattle
2 min read

6.6-magnitude earthquake hits off Vancouver Island, aftershocks reported – KIRO 7 News Seattle

July 12, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
Gaza War: Israel Tells ‘All Gaza City Residents’ to Leave
4 min read

Gaza War: Israel Tells ‘All Gaza City Residents’ to Leave

July 11, 2024 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

The Deb producers have sued Rebel Wilson for defamation.
1 min read

The Deb producers have sued Rebel Wilson for defamation.

July 13, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
Jalen Brunson signs $156.5 million deal in blockbuster deal with Knicks
4 min read

Jalen Brunson signs $156.5 million deal in blockbuster deal with Knicks

July 13, 2024 Joy Love
Two galaxies, the Penguin and the Egg, get a family photo thanks to the Webb telescope: NPR
2 min read

Two galaxies, the Penguin and the Egg, get a family photo thanks to the Webb telescope: NPR

July 13, 2024 Cheryl Riley
Google makes it easier for users to enable advanced account protection
3 min read

Google makes it easier for users to enable advanced account protection

July 13, 2024 Len Houle