Israeli soldier killed in southern Gaza Strip

A “tactical pause” in the bombing of the Gaza Strip is a local adaptation of the blockade imposed on the enclave.

there “Tactical breakdown” In the Gaza Road bombing, Announced in a vague manner By the Israeli army on Sunday morning, it in no way signaled a possible ceasefire: it was only a local adjustment of the siege imposed on the enclave.

The army promises to stop bombing twelve hours a day on the road from the Kerem Shalom (south) border post to the European hospital in Rafah. In doing so, it intends to remove some of the restrictions it imposes on the delivery of humanitarian aid by UN agencies.

Since May 6, Israel has closed the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, restricting all aid deliveries mainly through this route. Since then, driving there has been like Russian Chili.

Army He publicly mocked the UN, accusing the Gazans of not providing the aid she sends to Kerem Shalom. Today recognizes that its own shots are disrupting these supplies, as are attacks by armed gangs after the Israeli attack on Rafah. The closure displaced a million people, drove the surviving nucleus of Hamas administration underground, and dismantled the international aid architecture built in the south of the enclave over months.

For one month, in Kerem Shalom, Israel prioritized food products transported by Gazan entrepreneurs and sold in markets, without cooperation with humanitarians or the Palestinian Authority. It turned thousands of trucks that had been stuck in the sun on the Egyptian border since May 6 for two weeks back through Kerem Shalom. See also Four foreign militants, including a Frenchman, were killed in the fighting

National Defense Minister Itamar Ben Quir criticized the military’s announcement on Sunday. “break”, “Especially for humanitarian supplies”, risk undermining the war effort. A pro-ethnic cleansing police chief in Gaza, Mr. Ben Ghir supported Israeli highway robbers who attacked trucks carrying food supplies to the besieged Palestinian Territory in the West Bank. Army announced immediatelyAfter these reviews, that “Fighting continues in Rafah. »

Also Read | Louis Imbert (Jerusalem, Correspondent)