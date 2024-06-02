June 3, 2024

Israelis attack Palestinian athletes in an East Jerusalem stadium

June 3, 2024

Smoke rises after an airstrike on Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on June 2, 2024. Photo by Haitham Imad/EPA-EFE

June 2 (UPI) — Gangs of illegal Israeli settlers rampaged across the West Bank and East Jerusalem on Sunday, allegedly attacking Palestinian athletes on a soccer field, throwing stones at cars near Ramallah and setting fires to Palestinian land near the West Bank village of Duma.

The players and coaches were on the field in the Al-Tur neighborhood when Israelis, under police protection, stormed the facilities, and The Palestinian News Agency reported. Also known as WAFA, it is the official news agency of the Palestinian National Authority.

Today, Sunday, illegal settlers set fire to the lands of the village of Duma, south of Nablus, a day after illegal settlers set fire to their lands. rake To one of the major markets in Ramallah.

Suleiman Dawabsha, head of the Douma Village Council, said that the fire destroyed the olive fields and their crops. He added that attempts to control the fire are still continuing because crews were unable to reach it due to obstruction by the occupation forces.

In Ramallah, illegal Israeli settlers threw stones at cars driven by Palestinians near the Rawabi roundabout. Only one car was damaged.

Meanwhile, police can be seen manhandling Orthodox Jews protesting mandatory conscription into the Israeli army.

Videos posted by the Israeli police on social media showed the authorities forcefully seizing and throwing protesters who were blocking the road.

The Israeli police said: “The road was opened to traffic in both directions.” He said in a statement. He added: “Ten disorderly persons were arrested, including a demonstrator who assaulted a policeman.”

