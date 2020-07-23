“It can be excellent for modest food stuff producers” CJ Stander receives sausages on grocery store cabinets

Consider remaining a smaller foodstuff producer and 1 day you wake up to find your product on the shelves of a supermarket chain across Eire. Develop with Aldi in partnership with Bord Bia aims to do just that. 6 food producers have been taught skills on how to aid grow and develop their product or service with an financial investment of €500,000.

Henry McKean achieved some of the smaller food items producers in Terenure whose everyday living has been changed permanently like Ireland rugby star CJ Stander who has developed a South African sausage and is a Develop with Aldi winner.

The comprehensive checklist of winners are:

The Piccolo Co. Pizza Sauce, Kilcoole, Co. Wicklow

Hellbent Boerewors Sausage, Newtownards, Co. Down

Prokulture Organic and natural Kombucha, Sallins, Co. Kildare

Dromod Boxty Dromod, Co. Leitrim

Saturdays Pizza, Shanagarry, Co. Cork

The Popcorn Manufacturing unit Candy Floss, Coleraine, Co. Derry)