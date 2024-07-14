July 15, 2024

“It feels like I’m not doing the same sport” – Breakaway describes being overtaken by Pogacar and Vingegaard at the Tour de France

Joy Love July 14, 2024 3 min read

“When these two guys passed him, it was like I wasn’t doing the same sport as them,” is how Tobias Haaland Johansen (Uno x Mobility) described being passed by Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Les A Bike) on the final climb after fighting for the win on Stage 15 of the Tour de France in the breakaway group.

Visma’s Mathieu Jörgenson led the Tour’s best climbers on the final ascent of the Plateau de Bel with a lead of 2:35 over the five-man group that had remained from the day’s break at the front. This group consisted of Johansen, Guy Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Enric Mas (Movistar), Lawrence De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyBoost).

