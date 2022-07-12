July 12, 2022

It is reported that Nikon will join Canon in finalizing the development of high-end DSLR cameras

Len Houle July 12, 2022 2 min read
Zoom / The Nikon D6 is claimed to be the company’s last DSLR camera.

Nikon

Nikki Asia Reports Camera maker Nikon will discontinue further development of its SLR lineup, leaving the long-running professional standby mode behind and shifting its efforts to smaller mirrorless models.

For its part, Nikon owns denounce The report describes it as “speculation” and asserts that the company “continues to produce, sell and service digital SLRs.” But that appeal does not mention the development of future SLR cameras – the company’s last new DSLR camera, the Nikon D6, was released in February 2020, and the company discontinued the D3500 and D5600 entry-level digital cameras Last month. The Nikkei report notes that Nikon’s development efforts will shift to mirrorless cameras, which are smaller and lighter in weight.

Early mirrorless cameras generally couldn’t match the image quality or lens selection of DSLRs, and their electronic viewfinders lag behind the real-time previews that a DSLR can provide. But newer mirrorless cameras have largely addressed these shortcomings while retaining their smaller sizes and lighter weights. Mirrorless cameras also offer superior video quality, which is useful for people who need their cameras for multitasking.

Canon, Nikon’s biggest competitor in niche cameras, has also indicated that it is ending its DSLR development efforts; The company announced in late 2021 that the EOS-1D X Mark III It will be the last professional DSLR model.. Canon will also shift its focus to its mirrorless range, although it will continue to develop and produce entry-level DSLRs “for now”.

