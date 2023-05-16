It is rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro will get a larger screen and a periscope lens

Apple is expected to introduce four new iPhone models later this year: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. All four models will get a new design, but the screen sizes will remain the same as today. At the same time, only the 15 Pro Max is rumored to get a periscope lens for better optical zoom. But according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the regular iPhone 16 Pro will also get a periscope lens in 2024.

iPhone 16 Pro with a periscope lens

Rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup suggest that only the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a periscope lens on the rear camera. The periscope lens is based on a prism that reflects light to multiple internal lenses at an angle of 90 degrees to the camera sensor. This allows the lens length to be much longer than a telephoto lens, resulting in a much better optical zoom.

It is uncertain if Apple will try to match the 10x zoom Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Or whether the company will opt for a 6x lens as some analysts suggest. In any case, it seems almost “certain” at this point that this technology will be exclusive to the 15 Pro Max model.

But the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on Tuesday That Apple is already planning to put a periscope lens on the smaller Pro model, too. This will not happen with the iPhone 15 Pro, but with the iPhone 16 Pro in 2024. Kuo has heard from sources familiar with Apple’s supply chain that the iPhone 16 Pro will get a slightly larger screen. This would allow the company to mount a periscope lens on both models, not just the Pro Max.

Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen. While the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to keep the same screen size, we don’t know what the new screen sizes for the iPhone 16 lineup will be. Kuo believes Cowell will be the main supplier of the Periscope camera for the iPhone 16.

Apple Mixed Reality Headset

On the same note, Kuo reiterated rumors about Apple’s mixed reality headset. While the first generation is expected to be announced next month at WWDC 2023, the company is already working on the second generation of the device. There will be a high-end, low-end, and affordable version again, the analyst said, with the first headset expected to cost $3,000.

Considering that Apple will have two headphones, not just one, on the market by 2025, Kuo believes that the second generation models will sell 10 times as much as the first generation.

