It is said that EA is seeking to sell or merge

Electronic Arts is actively (and continually) looking for a buyer or other company it would like to merge with, according to demon. It is said that the video game company hold talks With a number of potential buyers or partners, including Disney, Apple and Amazon. It is not clear which one was interested in buying the whole EA and which one was looking to merge, but in the event of a merger, demon He said EA is seeking a deal that would allow Andrew Wilson to remain as CEO of the combined company.

EA contacted Disney in March in an effort to establish a “more meaningful relationship” that would go beyond licensing deals, according to the source. However, Disney decided not to go ahead, perhaps because it is currently focusing on the emerging streaming service. The publication said the idea of ​​a merger between EA and ESPN, which is partly owned by Disney, is being rolled out in the industry.

However, of all the potential partners, Comcast was probably the closest to the deal. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts has reportedly approached Wilson with an offer to merge NBCUniversal with EA. Under the deal, Roberts will have the majority in the combined company, but Wilson will remain CEO. The people involved did not agree on the selling price and the structure of the joint entity, though, and the agreement expired within the past month.

EA is still its own company at the moment, but demon She said she’s gotten a lot bolder in her quest to find a sale or merger since Microsoft announced it Pick up Activision Blizzard For $68.7 billion, so that may not be the case for long. It is worth noting that Sony also open that you buy Saucepan studio Bungie for $3.6 billion shortly after Microsoft announced the acquisition.

EA spokesperson John Risburg said demon The company will not comment “on rumors and speculation related to [mergers and acquisitions]Riesburg added: “We are proud to operate from a position of strength and growth, with an incredible portfolio of games, built on a strong IP foundation, made by incredibly talented teams, and a network of over half a billion players. We see a very bright future ahead.”